4 tennis players who married Hollywood superstars ft. Andy Roddick-Brooklyn Decker

The connection between sports and the glamour industry is quite undeniable as top sports stars have often attracted people from show business. The habit of being the cynosure of public attention is common between both sections of people and hence, they are drawn to each other and often end up marrying each other.

Ad

Tennis is no exception in this regard as a number of top tennis players have married Hollywood actors. In this article, we will discuss four such tennis players and their Hollywood partners.

#4. John McEnroe - Tatum O'Neal / Patty Smyth:

John McEnroe and Patty Smyth attend SNL50: The Homecoming Concert at Radio City Music Hall on February 14, 2025 - Source: Getty

John McEnroe burst into the tennis scene in the late 1970s, while Bjorn Borg was ruling the roost. One of the most talented players to ever wield a tennis racquet, McEnroe soon formed a great rivalry with Borg and became the World No. 1 in the early 1980s.

Ad

Trending

McEnroe's fame and popularity brought him close to Hollywood actress Tatum O'Neal and the two got married in 1986. The seven-time Grand Slam champion also had three children (two sons and a daughter) with O'Neal.

However, they separated in 1994 and later got divorced. McEnroe then went on to marry singer Patty Smyth in 1997, with whom he has two daughters.

#3. Andre Agassi - Brooke Shields:

Andre Agassi made a lot of headlines with his brilliant return of serve and solid groundstrokes in the late 1980s and early 1990s as a young tennis sensation. However, his colorful clothes and somewhat wild hairstyle also gave him a cult following in the tennis world.

Ad

What followed were a number of relationships for the American, among which the most famous was the one with Hollywood actress Brooke Shields. Agassi married Shields in 1997, but the marriage did not turn out to be great as the couple divorced only two years later.

Agassi, who won eight Grand Slam titles, then went on to marry German tennis star Steffi Graf in 2001 and has two children with her; Jaden Gil and Jaz Elle Agassi. Shields, on the other hand, married Chris Henchy later.

Ad

#2. Pete Sampras - Bridgette Wilson:

Pete Sampras poses for a portrait with son Ryan and wife Bridgette Wilson during the LA Tennis Open Day 1 at Los Angeles Tennis Center - UCLA on July 27, 2009 - Source: Getty

Pete Sampras was Agassi's closest rival but differed from the latter in terms of his public profile and demeanor off the tennis court. The American had a lethal serve but was somewhat shy and reserved and let his racquet do the talking mostly.

Ad

After a couple of failed relationships in the 1990s, Sampras, who won 14 Grand Slam titles, finally met his match with the actress, Bridgette Wilson. Sampras married Wilson in 2000 and the two have remained together since. The couple have two sons. However, Wilson was diagnosed with cancer recently, which came as a shock to Sampras' family.

#1. Andy Roddick - Brooklyn Decker:

Andy Roddick remains the last man from the United States to win a Grand Slam at the US Open in 2003. He also reached the Wimbledon final in 2009 and was known for his blistering serve. He retired in 2012, having won 32 ATP singles titles.

Roddick met Decker, who is a model and Hollywood actress, in 2007 and the two got married in 2009. They have remained together since and are parents to a son and a daughter. Roddick is a tennis analyst these days and his wife continues to pursue her career.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Subhadeep Roy Subhadeep, an adept tennis journalist at Sportskeeda, has been writing about the sport for seven years. He is known for his exclusive match reviews and opinion pieces, utilizing his MBA degree to tackle them effectively with his problem-solving abilities.



Subhadeep lives and breathes tennis. He watches matches regularly and engages in social media platforms to stay on top of the latest happenings. As a writer, he brings the fan's perspective to his pieces, ensuring his readers enjoy an exceptional experience every time.



Growing up, he idolized Boris Becker, but he now firmly believes Novak Djokovic stands alone as the 'Greatest of all Time', especially considering the 24-time Grand Slam champion's incredible stats. One thing that still puzzles Subhadeep, however, is how Becker's Wimbledon tally might have reached five if not for Pete Sampras.



Speaking of the All England Club, the British Major holds a special place in his heart as he admires its blend of tradition and grass-court excellence. When not working for Sportskeeda, Subhadeep delves into the other "love of his life": football, and enjoys contributing his insights to different websites dedicated to the sport. Know More