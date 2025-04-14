4 tennis stars who dated golfers ft. Caroline Wozniacki-Rory McIlroy

Tennis and golf might not share much in terms of pace or style, but when it comes to romance, the two sports have crossed paths more than once. Over the years, a few high-profile relationships between tennis players and golfers have grabbed headlines—some for their fairy-tale charm, others for their dramatic endings.

Whether it was Caroline Wozniacki and Rory McIlroy’s high-profile breakup that played out in the headlines, or Ana Ivanovic and Adam Scott quietly spending their time together away from the spotlight, it had all the drama fans could hope for.

On that note, let's look at four tennis stars who dated golfers.

#4 Martina Hingis and Sergio Garcia

Martina Hingis supports Sergio Garcia at the 2002 U.S. Open | Image Source: Getty

Martina Hingis and Spanish golfing icon Sergio Garcia were romantically involved in the early 2000s. Their relationship began in 2001 and lasted for over a year, concluding in the fall of 2002.

Throughout their relationship, the pair made several public appearances together at major sporting events. Hingis was seen cheering from Garcia’s gallery during the 2002 U.S. Open at Bethpage Black, while the golfer showed his support by attending her matches as well. The two spent a good deal of time together in Spain as well.

Their relationship eventually ran its course, but both have since moved on and found happiness in their personal lives. Martina Hingis is now married to Harald Leemann, and the couple share a daughter. Sergio Garcia, on the other hand, tied the knot with golf reporter Angela Akins.

#3 Ana Ivanovic and Adam Scott

Ana Ivanovic pictured with Adam Scott at the 2011 Presidents Cup | Image Source: Getty

Just like Martina Hingis, Ana Ivanovic also once fell for a golfer—Australian star Adam Scott. The two reportedly began dating in 2009, but their romance was short-lived as they parted ways in 2010. The reason, as reported, was the difficulty of keeping their relationship afloat amid their hectic travel schedules and professional commitments.

The duo had an on-and-off relationship, briefly rekindling their romance in 2011 when Adam Scott was spotted cheering for Ana Ivanovic at the US Open. The sighting sparked rumors, which the golfer later confirmed, admitting that they were indeed back together at the time.

“Ana and I have just begun to see each other again,” the Aussie said. “We have found a way to get it working well on. The past has taught me is that if you want anything to work, you’ll get it to work. Without problems.”

However, the reunion was short-lived, as Ivanovic and Scott ended things for good in 2012. Ivanovic later found lasting love with German football star Bastian Schweinsteiger, while Scott married Swedish architect Marie Kojzar.

#2 Chris Evert and Greg Norman

Chris Evert and Greg Norman pictured together | Image Source: Getty

Chris Evert needs no introduction, and neither does her high-profile relationship with golf legend Greg Norman. A dominant figure in the sport, Norman spent 331 weeks as World No. 1 during the 1980s and 1990s, amassing 88 professional titles, including two Open Championship wins in 1986 and 1993.

Before meeting Norman, Evert had already experienced two failed marriages — first to fellow tennis player John Lloyd (1979–1987) and then to former Alpine ski racer Andy Mill (1988–2006). Similarly, the Aussie ended his 25-year marriage to Laura Andrassy as his relationship with the American began to blossom.

Evert and Norman announced their engagement in December 2007 and tied the knot in an elegant ceremony in the Bahamas in June 2008. However, their marriage was short-lived, as they parted ways in 2009.

Looking back, Chris Evert confessed she hadn’t anticipated the split, saying their lives were simply moving on different tracks, making it hard to stay aligned.

"I had no idea it was coming. It wasn't talked about, ever. Never in a million years did I imagine it would end up like this," the 18-time Grand Slam champion told Woman's Day magazine in 2010.

"It was our priorities and our lifestyles. I wanted roots and he wanted wings," she added.

Since parting ways, Evert has chosen to stay single, dedicating her time to professional pursuits. Norman, on the other hand, found love again and is now married to interior designer Kirsten Kutner.

#1 Caroline Wozniacki and Rory McIlroy

Caroline Wozniacki and Rory McIlroy pictured together | Image Source: Getty

Caroline Wozniacki and Rory McIlroy’s relationship was one of the most high-profile and ultimately heartbreaking romances in the world of sports. The two were together for just under three years.

Wozniacki and McIlroy began dating in 2011 and were seen together at the New Haven Open, where their relationship quickly became a media sensation. After over two years of dating, the golfer proposed to the tennis star on New Year’s Eve in December 2013 — and she said yes.

The heartbreaking twist came in May 2014, just days after their wedding invitations had been sent out. McIlroy abruptly called off the engagement and released a public statement, taking full responsibility. He admitted that he wasn’t ready for marriage.

Wozniacki later opened up about the split during her appearance on In Depth with Graham Bensinger, revealing that McIlroy ended things over a brief phone call — something that left her completely blindsided. She admitted it was a tough period in her life and that coping with the incident wasn’t easy.

“I was shocked. I thought at least it would be face-to-face or something but there was nothing. It was a phone call and I didn’t hear from him again,” the Dane said.

“It was very hard because he made it very public from the start. He put out a press release and all of that so it just got put in my face,” she added.

Fast forward to 2019, Caroline Wozniacki enjoyed a strong resurgence in her tennis career and tied the knot with former NBA player David Lee. The couple is going strong and are now proud parents to a daughter and a son, with a third child on the way. Meanwhile, Rory McIlroy married Erica Stoll in 2017, and although he filed for divorce in 2024, the two later reconciled and decided to stay together.

Recently, Wozniacki and her husband were spotted at the Masters Tournament in Augusta — the same event her ex-fiancé ended up winning.

