4 U.S. players who have won the women's singles title at Miami Open ft. Serena Williams, Danielle Collins

Danielle Collins bagged the biggest win of her career in the Miami Open last week. She joined an elite group of Americans who have conquered the hardcourt event in the 21st century.

In the past 25 years, the Miami Open has been dominated by the Americans, thanks to the emergence of the ferocious Williams sisters and selective homegrown talent in the USA. Serena's achievements in Miami could lead to a stadium being named after her in the future, and her sister Venus Williams also had a significant say in the event during her hay days.

On that note, let's take a look at four Americans who have won the Miami Open women's title in the 21st century.

4) Sloane Stephens: 2018

Sloane Stephens in the Miami Open 2018

Fourth on this list is former World No. 3 Sloane Stephens who won the Miami Open in 2018.

Stephens grabbed the spotlight on the women's tour with a scintillating run in the US Open 2017. She entered New York as an unseeded player and stunned five of the top 30 seeds to claim her first Grand Slam title.

Born and brought up in Florida, the American continued to raise eyebrows in 2018 and chalked up a title-winning run in the Miami Open. She entered the event on the back of a third-round exit in Indian Wells and started her campaign with a steady win over Ajla Tomljanovic.

The 13th seed then outmuscled the likes of Garbine Muguruza, Angelique Kerber, Victoria Azarenka and Jelena Ostapenko to lift her first title in Miami. She defeated Ostapenko with a scoreline of 7-6(5), 6-1 in the finals.

Following her victory in Miami, Stephens went on to reach the finals of the French Open in 2018 but couldn't make her mark against the top seed Simona Halep.

3) Danielle Collins - 2024

Danielle Collins Presented by Itau 2024 - Day 15

The latest entrant on this list is none other than the reigning Miami Open champion Danielle Collins.

After a disappointing run in the Australian Open 2024, Collins announced her decision to retire from tennis this year end. Despite putting in the hard yards on tour, she had been trophyless for almost three years and her standout result had been a second-place finish in the Australian Open 2022, where she lost to Ashleigh Barty in the finals.

Mired in the string of ordinary results on tour, the American surprised ongoers by making a fabulous run in the Miami Open 2024. She defeated top-grade opponents such as Caroline Garcia, Ekaterina Alexandrova and Elena Rybakina in Miami and claimed the biggest title of her career on home soil. Collins outclassed Rybakina with a scoreline of 7-5, 6-3 in the finals.

2) Serena Williams - Eight time champion at the Miami Open

Serena Williams in Miami Tennis - Day 13

Second on the list is one of the greatest tennis players of all time, Serena Williams. The American has set the bar astoundingly high for any player to match her record in the Miami Open. She is an eight-time champion at the event and has a 90% success ratio in the second installment of the Sunshine Double.

Serena reached the finals in the Miami Open nine times during her playing career (2002, 2003, 2004, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2013, 2014, 2015). She only stumbled once in the finals when Victoria Azarenka overpowered her in straight sets in 2009. Serena made her last appearance in the Miami Open in 2019.

1) Venus Williams - 2021

Venus Williams in the Miami Open X

Closing this list of Americans to win the Miami Open in the 21st century is former World No. 1 Venus Williams.

The evergreen tennis star announced herself to the women's tour with a runner-up finish in the US Open in 1997. She eventually clinched her first Major title at the Wimbledon Championships in 2000 and established herself as a dominant force.

In 2001, Venus Williams entered the Miami Open on the back of a semifinal exit in the Indian Wells. She started her campaign by cruising past Miriam Oremans with a scoreline of 6-2, 6-0.

The American then outsmarted the likes of Jelena Dokic, Martina Hingis and Jennifer Capriaty to lift her third title in the Miami Open. She also captured titles in 1998 and 1999 when the event was called the Sony Ericsson Open.

