5 active players with the most ATP Masters 1000 semifinal appearances, featuring Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic 

The 'Big 3', consisting of players considered to be the three greatest players of all time in Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer, have all enjoyed remarkable success at ATP Masters 1000 level. The ATP Masters 1000 series consists of nine events, with the winner of each earning 1000 ranking points.

Since 2009, the nine tournaments in the ATP Masters 1000 series have been Indian Wells, Miami, Monte-Carlo, Madrid, Rome, Canada, Cincinnati, Shanghai and Paris. Shanghai (hardcourts) replaced Hamburg (claycourts) that year, while Madrid moved from indoor hardcourts to claycourts.

Here is a look at the five active ATP players with the most appearances in Masters 1000 singles semifinals:

#1 Rafael Nadal - 76 ATP Masters 1000 semifinals

Rafael Nadal has reached a record 76 ATP Masters 1000 semifinals from his 125 appearances at that level. The 35-year-old has won 36 Masters 1000 tournaments, with his most successful event being Monte-Carlo (11 titles and 92% win rate).

Nadal made his Masters 1000 debut in Monte-Carlo in 2003, where he reached the third round. The Spaniard progressed to the last four for the first time in his ninth appearance in a Masters event -- at the 2005 Miami Open. There, Nadal reached the final, where he lost to Roger Federer in five sets.

The Mallorcan's most fruitful Masters 1000 tournament in terms of semifinals reached is Rome, where he has made 12.

#2 Novak Djokovic - 72 ATP Masters 1000 semifinals

Novak Djokovic has made 72 appearances in ATP Masters 1000 semifinals from 121 tournaments. The 34-year-old has secured a record 37 Masters 1000 crowns, with his best tally being the six titles he has won at both the Miami Open (86% win rate) and the Paris Masters (84% win rate).

Djokovic made his main draw debut at Masters 1000 level at the 2005 Cincinnati Masters, where he fell in the opening round. He reached his first semifinal at a Masters 1000 tournament in his 10th attempt - at the 2007 Indian Wells Masters. Djokovic reached the final, where he was beaten by Nadal in straight sets.

Like Nadal, the Serb's most successful Masters 1000 event for semifinals reached is the Italian Open, where he has also made 12.

#3 Roger Federer - 66 ATP Masters 1000 semifinals

Roger Federer has reached the semifinals of an ATP Masters 1000 event 66 times from his 138 appearances. The 40-year-old has claimed 28 Masters 1000 titles, with his most successful tournament being the Cincinnati Masters (seven titles and 82% win rate).

Federer made his Masters 1000 debut at the Miami Open in 1999, where he lost in the opening round. He advanced to the last four of a Masters 1000 event for the first time in his 19th appearance at the level - at the 2002 Miami Open. There, Federer reached the final and was defeated in four sets by Andre Agassi

The Swiss' best record for semifinals reached at a Masters 1000 tournament is the 12 he has made at the Indian Wells Masters.

#4 Andy Murray - 33 ATP Masters 1000 semifinals

Andy Murray has made the last four of an ATP Masters 1000 tournament 33 times from his 106 appearances at the level. The 34-year-old has won 14 Masters 1000 events, with his best haul at a tournament being the three titles he has won at both the Canada Masters (81% win rate) and the Shanghai Masters (85% win rate).

Murray made his Masters 1000 debut at Cincinnati in 2005, where he lost in the second round. He made his first semifinals in a Masters 1000 event in his seventh appearance at the level - at the 2006 Canada Masters. Murray was beaten in the last four in straight sets by Richard Gasquet.

The Brit's best Masters 1000 tournaments for semifinals made are Miami, Canada, Cincinnati and Shanghai - with five reached each.

#5 Alexander Zverev - 14 ATP Masters 1000 semifinals

Alexander Zverev has reached 14 ATP Masters 1000 semifinals from 49 tournaments. The 25-year-old has secured five Masters 1000 crowns, with his most successful event being Madrid (two titles).

Zverev made his Masters 1000 debut at the 2015 Miami Open, where he fell in the second round. He progressed to the semifinals of a Masters 1000 tournament for the first time on his 14th attempt - at the 2017 Italian Open. There, he defeated Novak Djokovic in straight sets in the final for his maiden Masters title.

The German's most fruitful Masters 1000 tournament in terms of semifinals reached is Madrid, where he has made three. Zverev reached the finals of the Madrid Open this year and lost to Carlos Alcaraz in straight sets.

MisterOnly.Tennis @OnlyRogerCanFly Tenistas en activo con más presencias en semifinales de Masters 1000 (Men’s Singles):



Rafa Nadal (1986) | 76

Novak Djokovic (1987) | 72

Roger Federer (1981) | 66

Andy Murray (1987) | 33

Alexander Zverev (1997) | 14 Tenistas en activo con más presencias en semifinales de Masters 1000 (Men’s Singles):Rafa Nadal (1986) | 76Novak Djokovic (1987) | 72Roger Federer (1981) | 66Andy Murray (1987) | 33Alexander Zverev (1997) | 14 📊 Tenistas en activo con más presencias en semifinales de Masters 1000 (Men’s Singles):🇪🇸 Rafa Nadal (1986) | 76🇷🇸 Novak Djokovic (1987) | 72🇨🇭 Roger Federer (1981) | 66🇬🇧 Andy Murray (1987) | 33🇩🇪 Alexander Zverev (1997) | 14 https://t.co/TBE892lZnq

Edited by Keshav Gopalan