5 active players with most claycourt titles ft. Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer

Claycourt is among the more grueling and difficult surfaces to play on and players like Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer have dominated the tour, especially on claycourt, with the trio having won several titles on the surface.

Many other top players have also found success on the surface. With the homogenisation of surfaces in the last two decades, all-court players have begun to prosper on clay.

On that note, here's a look at the five active male players with the most singles titles on red dirt:

#5 Fabio Fognini - 8

Fabio Fognini won his only Masters 1000 title on clay.

Fabio Fognini, a former top-ten player, has won eight of his nine career singles titles on the red dirt.

The 34-year-old hasn't won a title on any surface in three years, but his biggest title came on the clay of Monte Carlo in 2019. Enjoying the finest week of his career at the Principality that week, the Italian beat two top-ten opponents to clinch his maiden Masters title.

He beat World No. 3 Alexander Zverev in straight sets in the round-of-16 before flooring 11-time winner Rafael Nadal in the semis. The Spaniard narrowly avoided a bagel set in the second set, saving match points on Fognini's serve at 5-0. Fognini beat Dusan Lajovic in straight sets to win the biggest title of his career.

The Italian's seven other titles on claycourt have come in ATP 250 tournaments.

#4 Dominic Thiem - 10

Dominic Thiem is a two-time Roland Garros finalist.

Dominic Thiem is a fine claycourt player. Although he had most of his early success on the red dirt, the Austrian has won titles on all three surfaces. In fact, the two biggest titles of his career - the 2020 US Open and 2019 Indian Wells Masters - have come on hardcourt.

Nevertheless, Thiem has a game that is well-suited for clay. With his big swinging groundstrokes off either flank and his signature single-handed backhand, the Austrian can pound and wear down opponents from the baseline.

Thiem reached two French Open finals, losing to Nadal on both occasions. The Austrian has also lost two Masters 1000 finals on the surface - both at the Madrid Masters (2017-18).

#3 Roger Federer - 11

Roger Federer won the 2009 Roland Garros title.

Roger Federer is widely regarded as one of the best players in the game's history. The 40-year-old has won 103 career singles titles and is one of the finest players ever on grass, winning a record 19 titles, including a record eight Wimbledon triumphs.

However, Federer has also proved his prowess on the red dirt. After three consecutive Roland Garros final defeats to his arch-rival Rafael Nadal, Federer was fourth-time lucky in 2009. The Swiss beat Nadal's conqueror Robin Soderling in straight sets to complete the career Grand Slam.

Federer has won six of his 28 Masters 1000 titles on clay, including four in Hamburg and two in Madrid. The Swiss has also had his fair share of heartbreak in tournament finals on the surface, however. He has fallen short in 10 Masters 1000 title matches on clay, including four each in Rome and Monte-Carlo; his two other defeats came in Hamburg and Madrid. Eight of these losses were to Rafael Nadal, with one loss each to Novak Djokovic and Stan Wawrinka in Rome and Monte-Carlo respectively.

#2 Novak Djokovic - 17

Novak Djokovic created history at 2021 Roland Garros.

Novak Djokovic is one of the finest all-court players and best returners of serve in the history of the game. The World No. 1 has won 17 of his 86 career singles titles on clay, including two Roland Garros and ten Masters 1000 titles.

Djokovic created history by triumphing at Roland Garros last year. Recovering from two sets down against Stefanos Tsitsipas, the Serb became the first male player in the Open Era to win the double career Grand Slam. Djokovic's other Roland Garros title came in 2016.

The all-time Masters 1000 title leader (37) has lost four Roland Garros and seven Masters 1000 finals on the red dirt with five of them coming in Rome. In his most recent claycourt final in Belgrade last week, Djokovic lost in three sets to Andrey Rublev.

#1 Rafael Nadal - 62

Rafael Nadal won his 13th Roland Garros title in 2020.

The Spaniard is called the 'King of Clay' for a reason. Nadal has captured a record 62 of his 91 career singles titles on the red dirt.

One of the finest movers in the game's history, Nadal can impart extreme topspin with his left-handed forehand on the red dirt, thanks to the slowness and high bounce of the surface.

Such is the dominance of the legendary left-hander on clay that his two biggest rivals - Djokovic and Federer combined - haven't won half as many titles on the surface as Nadal.

It's not surprising that 26 of Nadal's 36 Masters 1000 titles have come on the red dirt, with 21 of them coming at only two tournaments. The Spaniard has never endured defeat in a Roland Garros final but has been beaten in six Masters 1000 title matches on clay.

