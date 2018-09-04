5 American Players Who Exceeded Expectations This US Open

Madison Keys: Not too far away from a Major win

Serena Williams has been going strong ever since her post-pregnancy comeback. With local support and the exit of her biggest rival in recent times - Angelique Kerber - Serena has the best chance to win a major since her comeback.

But besides just Serena, there have been other players who have done full justice to cheers from their home crowd. Let's have a look at the Americans who defied odds this tournament.

Madison Keys

Madison Keys, 23, was runner-up during last year's US Open. Having reached the quarter-finals of all the Majors already, she will take on Carla Suárez Navarro of Spain in the US Open quarter-finals tomorrow.

Madison Keys' big win in this tournament was in her last game against 29th seed Dominica Cibulkova. Cibulkova, Australian Open 2014 finalist, was coming off a win over third seed and three-time Grand Slam champion Angelique Kerber.

Taylor Fritz

Taylor Fritz: A future champion?

The second-fastest American ever to reach an ATP final, in just his third career event, Taylor Fritz is certainly the man to look out for in the near future. At just twenty years of age, the Californian is progressing well.

Fritz's biggest challenge came in the first round against German and former World No. 25 Mischa Zverev. Zverev, who has previously beaten Kei Nishikori, David Ferrer, Stan Wawrinka and Andy Murray (in last year's Australian Open), easily won the first two sets 6-4, 6-2.

Fritz turned the tables around in the next three sets, beating the German 6-4, 7-6, 6-2. Fritz was eventually knocked out in the third round by ninth-ranked player and this year's French Open runner-up Dominic Thiem.

Sloane Stephens

Sloane Stephens still has a lot to achieve before she can be compared with Serena Williams

Defending Champion Sloane Stephens defeating any player is no more a surprise. But her first few rounds in this year's championships have not been easy, having to face Evgeniya Rodina, Anhelina Kalinina and Victoria Azarenka.

Her toughest match actually came in the second round against Ukranian Kalinina, who won the first set 6-4. Stephens made sure the second set did not go into a tie break, and won the third convincingly.

She had a dream game against two-time Australian Open Champion Victoria Azarenka, and faces Latvian Anastasija Sevastova in the quarter-final.

