Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

5 American Players Who Exceeded Expectations This US Open

Kartikeya Kumar
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
78   //    04 Sep 2018, 17:36 IST

2018 US Open - Day 6
Madison Keys: Not too far away from a Major win

Serena Williams has been going strong ever since her post-pregnancy comeback. With local support and the exit of her biggest rival in recent times - Angelique Kerber - Serena has the best chance to win a major since her comeback.

But besides just Serena, there have been other players who have done full justice to cheers from their home crowd. Let's have a look at the Americans who defied odds this tournament.

Madison Keys

Madison Keys, 23, was runner-up during last year's US Open. Having reached the quarter-finals of all the Majors already, she will take on Carla Suárez Navarro of Spain in the US Open quarter-finals tomorrow.

Madison Keys' big win in this tournament was in her last game against 29th seed Dominica Cibulkova. Cibulkova, Australian Open 2014 finalist, was coming off a win over third seed and three-time Grand Slam champion Angelique Kerber.

Taylor Fritz

2018 US Open - Day 5
Taylor Fritz: A future champion?

The second-fastest American ever to reach an ATP final, in just his third career event, Taylor Fritz is certainly the man to look out for in the near future. At just twenty years of age, the Californian is progressing well.

Fritz's biggest challenge came in the first round against German and former World No. 25 Mischa Zverev. Zverev, who has previously beaten Kei Nishikori, David Ferrer, Stan Wawrinka and Andy Murray (in last year's Australian Open), easily won the first two sets 6-4, 6-2.

Fritz turned the tables around in the next three sets, beating the German 6-4, 7-6, 6-2. Fritz was eventually knocked out in the third round by ninth-ranked player and this year's French Open runner-up Dominic Thiem.

Sloane Stephens

2018 US Open - Day 7
Sloane Stephens still has a lot to achieve before she can be compared with Serena Williams

Defending Champion Sloane Stephens defeating any player is no more a surprise. But her first few rounds in this year's championships have not been easy, having to face Evgeniya Rodina, Anhelina Kalinina and Victoria Azarenka.

Her toughest match actually came in the second round against Ukranian Kalinina, who won the first set 6-4. Stephens made sure the second set did not go into a tie break, and won the third convincingly.

She had a dream game against two-time Australian Open Champion Victoria Azarenka, and faces Latvian Anastasija Sevastova in the quarter-final.

1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
2018 US Open USA Tennis Venus Williams Sloane Stephens
Kartikeya Kumar
CONTRIBUTOR
A cricket lover, a music enthusiast and an environmentalist. I have been following cricket for the last twenty years, and would love to have your feedback on my insights.
5 Tennis players who were coached by their mothers
RELATED STORY
10 instances when a player survived a bagel in a Grand...
RELATED STORY
Top 7 World No. 1 male tennis players who have not...
RELATED STORY
5 epic battles between the Williams sisters
RELATED STORY
5 times tennis players imitated other players
RELATED STORY
5 oldest male Grand Slam finalists of the Open Era
RELATED STORY
10 all-time Tennis greats and the trophies missing from...
RELATED STORY
Petra Kvitova attacked: Tennis players who were victims...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 tennis greats who never won the Monte Carlo Masters
RELATED STORY
A change of guard in Women's Tennis as the likes of...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us