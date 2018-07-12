Top 5 matches between Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic

Wimbledon 2018 has been nothing short of a spectacle so far. Eight-time Wimbledon champion Roger Federer was knocked out in the quarter-finals by an inspired Kevin Anderson, who came back from two sets down and a match point down to send the no. 1 seed packing.

However, on the other side of the draw, a mouth-watering semi-final has been set up between Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic. While Djokovic saw through Kei Nishikori with relative ease, winning the match in 4 sets 6-3, 3-6, 6-2, 6-2, Nadal played one of the best matches of the season so far as he prevailed in 5 sets over Juan Martin Del Potro, winning the match 7-5, 6-7, 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 in over four hours.

Nadal and Djokovic will be meeting for the 52nd time in their career, with Djokovic leading their head-to-head 26-25. Nadal won their previous encounter at the 2018 Rome Masters, winning 7-6, 6-3.

The two have played some memorable matches over the years. Let's take a look at the 5 best encounters between Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic

#5 French Open Final, 2014

Spain's Nadal wins 2014 French Open

A year after the epic encounter between Nadal and Djokovic at the semifinal stage of Roland Garros, they took on each other in the final in 2014.

Djokovic took the first set 6-3 and was on course to avenge his defeat he suffered the previous year. However, Nadal made a strong comeback in the second set to win it 7-5.

There was no turning back from there as he won the third and fourth set with relative ease to win his ninth Roland Garros title and his 14th Grand Slam title. This was to be his last Grand Slam until 2017.

Result: Rafael Nadal def. Novak Djokovic 3-6 7-5 6-2 6-4