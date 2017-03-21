5 best pictures of tennis players and their families

The best tennis players in the game today have a litany of coaches, physiotherapists and support staff on hand to cater to any need they might have an ...

@anumccartney by Anuradha Santhanam Top 5 / Top 10 21 Mar 2017, 18:06 IST

The best tennis players in the game today have a litany of coaches, physiotherapists and support staff on hand to cater to any need they might have and provide moral support.

But key behind the success of many has been a stable family life, with behind-the-scenes support perhaps most crucial in determining success.

Here we look at some great pictures of players and their families supporting them:

The families of Roger Federer and Stan Wawrinka at the Davis Cup

The family resemblances are absolutely undeniable! Robert and Lynette Federer, above, with Wolfram and Isabelle Wawrinka, the parents of Stan Wawrinka, seated below.

Next to Wolfram Wawrinka is Stan’s older brother, Jonathan.