5 current tennis players who would make great coaches

Who from the current crop could coach the next generation?

@anumccartney by Anuradha Santhanam Top 5 / Top 10 28 Feb 2017, 18:21 IST

A lot of fans’ favourite players are now getting older, perhaps inching up on retirements inside of the next decade. We’ve already seen the start of a new generation of tennis, one that has quickly ascended up the ranks to well and truly declare themselves the Next Generation of players.

As they grow and mature, they will need coaching – and here are our top picks for who could take up those roles.

David Ferrer

Spanish ace David Ferrer is not short on skill – it would be foolhardy to say he is not among the top players. Widely considered perhaps the best player to have never won a Grand Slam, the Spaniard has won tournaments at every other level.

He reached as high as World No. 3 before a drop in the rankings and a recent lull in form, but David Ferrer has been on three Davis Cup winning teams in addition to making the 2013 French Open finals – going down to compatriot and longtime friend Rafael Nadal.

A seasoned team player, Ferrer is also an all-rounded sportsman. Having done well on all surfaces, Ferrer takes to clay incredibly well, and should a player choose to specialise in clay-court play, he would do well to be coached by Ferrer.

He is also a keen footballer and basketball player, meaning that Ferrer is at the top of his fitness.

Ferrer’s coach, Javier Piles, was famously strict, which has seen Ferrer say had scared him into discipline. Drawing on his own experience, we think the committed Ferrer would make a great coach himself.