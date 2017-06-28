5 fast facts: the career of Ramkumar Ramanathan

Here are five things you did not know about Indian tennis' new poster-boy Ramkumar Ramanathan.

World No.22 Ramkumar Ramanathan has scripted the upset of the Antalya Open by defeating French Open semi-finalist and top seed Dominic Thiem

World No.222 Ramkumar Ramanathan continued his purple patch at the Antalya Open as he registered another straight-set victory, this time over World No.8 Dominic Thiem – the top seed, thus scripting the biggest upset of the tournament.



The Indian, who entered the tournament as a qualifier, had previously defeated Top 70 player Rogerio Dutra Silva of Brazil in the first round and will now take on 2006 Australian Open runner-up Marcos Baghdatis at his first ever ATP quarter-final.

The 22-year old, who was so far in obscurity, has now become a household name in the country and globally. Here are 5 unknown facts about his career.

#5. He has attained a career-high ranking of 196

Ramanathan’s current ranking of 222 is not his career-best ranking. In fact, his career-best ranking is 196, which he attained on 25th July, 2016. At the, time he was the Indian No.2 behind Yuki Bhambri who was ranked 171st in the world back then.



Later, his rankings gradually fell to 248th and by the end of the year, he fell down to 273rd in the world. This year, his rankings gradually began to rise during May but he fell below the Top 250 again before rising to World No.222. His quarter-final appearance will definitely lift his ranking and as of now, he can be expected to end the year ranked in the Top 200.