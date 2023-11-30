5 female tennis players who can win a Grand Slam in 2024 ft. Jessica Pegula and Ons Jabeur

Winning a Grand Slam title is considered the pinnacle of every tennis player's career. But it isn't a walk in the park. The women's tour was in a transition period for a while, with a new champion being crowned at every other Major.

However, there's stability at the top now, with Iga Swiatek establishing her supremacy with four Major titles since 2020. Her peers have also stepped up, with Coco Gauff and Aryna Sabalenka nabbing their very first respective Major titles this year.

With former Grand Slam champions Angelique Kerber and Naomi Osaka set to return next season, the competition is only going to heat up. But there are a few players who have what it takes to slay the rest of the field and be the last woman standing.

With that, here's a look at five players who could capture their first Grand Slam title next year:

#5 - Qinwen Zheng

Qinwen Zheng at the 2023 US Open.

Qinwen Zheng's progress this season was quite impressive. She captured her maiden career title in Palermo, then nabbed another one in front of her home crowd in Zhengzhou. The 21-year-old rose to a career-high ranking of No. 15 following a runner-up finish at the WTA Elite Trophy.

Zheng's split with her former coach Wim Fissette was quite acrimonious, as he jumped ship to join forces with Naomi Osaka once again. But the Chinese youngster didn't let the fallout affect her.

Zheng reached her maiden Grand Slam quarterfinal at this year's US Open. She has the game to go all the way if she continues to improve at such a rapid pace.

#4 - Karolina Muchova

Karolina Muchova at the 2023 French Open.

If not for injuries, Karolina Muchova could've very well been a Major champion by now. She's had to restart her career time and time again after her numerous injury breaks. The Czech was no stranger to being in the business end of Grand Slams but went a step further this year.

Muchova reached the semifinals of the Australian Open in 2021, as well as the quarterfinals at Wimbledon in 2019 and 2021. This year, she made it to her maiden Grand Slam final at the French Open. She gave defending champion Swiatek quite the fight but came up short in the end.

Muchova also reached the semifinals of the US Open this year. Unfortunately, she couldn't compete again after that as another injury forced her to call it a time on her season. If the 27-year-old's body holds up, she certainly has a shot at a Major title next year.

#3 - Madison Keys

Madison Keys at the 2023 US Open.

Aside from a disappointing 2021 season, Madison Keys has concluded every season since 2015 in the top 20. A former US Open finalist, she came quite close to reaching another final in New York. The American had Sabalenka on the ropes in the semifinals this year but lost the plot to lose the match in three sets.

Keys is competent on all surfaces, having reached multiple quarterfinals at all four Majors in her career. At her best, she's also capable of hitting most of the top players off the court with her super-aggressive brand of tennis.

Keys is always one of the dark horses to win a tournament. The competition is quite tough these days but if the stars align in the American's favor, she could lay her hands on a Major trophy in 2024.

#2 - Ons Jabeur

Ons Jabeur at the 2023 WTA Finals.

Ons Jabeur has had multiple chances to capture a Major title but stumbled in all three finals she contested. Her performance regressed with every successive final appearance. The 29-year-old Tunisian has the game, but nerves have gotten the best of her so far.

Jabeur is one of the best players on grass at the moment, so she's likely to have another shot at a Wimbledon title. But she's an all-surface threat, so there'll be other opportunities too.

However, Jabeur had to deal with quite a few injuries this year. Age is catching up to her and it becomes quite difficult to get back into the groove with every injury setback as one gets older.

Ultimately, the main issue with Jabeur is the mental aspect. So, if she mentally keeps it together after reaching a Major final, she shouldn't have any issues in emerging victorious.

#1 - Jessica Pegula

Jessica Pegula at the 2023 Korea Open.

Jessica Pegula has been one of the most consistent performers at the Majors, that too across singles and doubles. While she hasn't made it past the quarterfinals in singles, she has reached a final each in women's doubles and mixed doubles.

Pegula will focus more on singles next season, and rightly so. Her game matches up well against her contemporaries, with only a handful of players posing a threat to her.

2024 could be Pegula's time to shine. It has taken her a long time to get to the top, but now that she's here, she's showing no signs of slowing down. A title contender at every tournament, the American will fancy her odds of calling herself a Grand Slam champion next year.