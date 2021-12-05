5 female tennis players who can win a Grand Slam in 2022

Apart from Serena Williams, the WTA Tour hasn't had consistent Grand Slam winners over the past two decades. Even though the likes of Ashleigh Barty, Naomi Osaka and Simona Halep have had impressive runs, they haven't been able to dominate the sport like the 'Big 3' in the men's game have.

It is for this reason that the WTA Tour sees a new champion at almost every Slam. In 2021 four different players won each of the four Slams. So it is reasonable to expect new winners in the years to come.

Here is a list of female players who can win a Slam in 2022.

5. Coco Gauff

Coco Gauff burst onto the scene as a 15-year-old in 2018, beating Venus Williams on her Grand Slam debut. She finished the 2021 season as World No. 22, winning the 2021 Emilia-Romagna Open.

Coco Gauff at Indian Wells 2021

The 17-year-old impressed everyone with her performances on clay, reaching the quarterfinals at the 2021 French Open and the semifinals of the Italian Open. Gauff certainly has the potential to win a Major next year.

cheryl roberts @cherylroberts00 The World Tennis Association has released the latest and final year end women’s singles tennis rankings: At 40 years old Serena Williams - ranked 41 - is the oldest woman in the top 100 and at 17 years old, Coco Gauff - ranked 17 - is the youngest player in the top 100 The World Tennis Association has released the latest and final year end women’s singles tennis rankings: At 40 years old Serena Williams - ranked 41 - is the oldest woman in the top 100 and at 17 years old, Coco Gauff - ranked 17 - is the youngest player in the top 100 https://t.co/E6uaVU0roP

4. Leylah Fernandez

Leylah Fernandez is another rising star. The Canadian youngster won the hearts of fans with her incredible performances at the 2021 US Open. Although she finished runner-up to Emma Raducanu, Fernandez ousted three out of the top five seeds in New York.

Leylah Fernandez at Indian Wells 2021

Her exceptional form this year has helped her climb to 24th in the WTA rankings. She will hope to go one better next year and win a maiden Slam.

3. Ons Jabeur

Ons Jabeur wrote her name in the history books in this year when she became the first Arab woman to enter the top 10 in the WTA rankings. The Tunisian star reached the pre-quarters at Roland Garros and was one of the quarterfinalists at Wimbledon as well.

Ons Jabeur at Indian Wells

Unfortunately, Jabeur injured herself at the 2021 Kremlin Cup and couldn't feature at the WTA Finals. However, she managed to finish the year as the World No. 10 and even bagged a WTA title in Birmingham. Having one of the highest win percentages in 2021, she is undoubtedly one of the contenders to win a Slam this year.

2. Maria Sakkari

Another player who has had a phenomenal rise is Greece's Maria Sakkari. Reaching the semifinals at both the French Open and the US Open, she earned her place at the year-end WTA Finals in Guadalajara.

Maria Sakkari at a tennis event

Sakkari's powerful and precise forehand provides her with an edge over her opponents. Besides this, her ability to cover the court quickly gives her a good chance of winning a Major next year.

StarWing SM @StarWingSM



2️⃣ grand-slam semi finals

6️⃣ in the WTA world rankings

1️⃣ semi-final appearance at the end of year finals



Thank you to everyone who supported Maria this year, especially her sponsors. On to 2022! 💪🏼 What a 2021 season it was for @mariasakkari 2️⃣ grand-slam semi finals6️⃣ in the WTA world rankings1️⃣ semi-final appearance at the end of year finalsThank you to everyone who supported Maria this year, especially her sponsors. On to 2022! 💪🏼 What a 2021 season it was for @mariasakkari… 2️⃣ grand-slam semi finals 6️⃣ in the WTA world rankings 1️⃣ semi-final appearance at the end of year finals Thank you to everyone who supported Maria this year, especially her sponsors. On to 2022! 💪🏼 https://t.co/mqsw413HBL

1. Aryna Sabalenka

The winner of the 2021 Mutua Madrid Open, Aryna Sabalenka is a force to be reckoned with on the WTA tour. Currently the World No. 2, the Belarusian was a semi-finalist at both Wimbledon and the US Open in 2021.

Aryna Sabalenka at WTA Finals 2021

Keeping in mind the unpredictable nature of women's tennis, these five players have an excellent chance of lifting a Major in 2022. However, it won't be an easy task as the likes of Elina Svitolina, Paula Badosa and Anett Kontaveit will challenge them all the way.

