5 greatest men's singles wins in Indian tennis history

When the Indians soared on the Tennis court.

28 Jun 2017

Ramkumar Ramanathan victory over Dominic Thiem led to a social media meltdown in India

Indian tennis’ greatest laurels in the last few years have come in the doubles section. Yet, the country has had a rich history of some spectacular victories in singles which hardly gets talked about nowadays, mainly because of the dearth of quality singles players.

22-year-old Ramkumar Ramanathan has ensured that will not be the case anymore. Not only has his incredible one-sided upset of the top seed Dominic Thiem at the ATP Antalya second round raised hopes of a brighter future in singles, but it has also forced us to have a look back at India’s glittering past.

Here are five unforgettable wins in singles by Indian male players that are to be treasured forever:

#5 Ramkumar Ramanathan upstages World No. 8, Dominic Thiem

World No.222 beats world No.8!



The 22-year-old Ramkumar Ramanathan’s mastery over the World No. 8 Dominic Thiem will go on to remain as one of the best accomplishments ever by an Indian singles player. Despite not having played on the slick grass surface since last July, the fluidity that he displayed in his 6-3, 6-2 thrashing over the 2017 French Open semi-finalist reflected his sheer self-belief.

The youngster thundered 10 aces past his much higher-ranked opponent and finished the match in style with his final ace right on match point, leaving Thiem absolutely shell-shocked. The fact that he was just a qualifier at this event gives even bigger reason to applaud his resolve and pluck.