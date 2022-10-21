5 high-profile tennis players who were suspended after testing positive for banned substance ft. Maria Sharapova, Simona Halep

Simona Halep received a provisional suspension for tennis after testing positive for Roxadustat, a HIF (Hypoxia-inducible factor) prolyl hydroxylase inhibitor which is used to treat anemia in patients with Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) who are dependent on dialysis.

The World No. 9 stated on Twitter that she would fight till the end to prove that she never knowingly took any prohibited substance.

"Today begins the hardest match of my life: a fight for the truth. I have been notified that I have tested positive for a substance named Roxadustat in an extremely low quantity, which came as the biggest shock in my life. Throughout my whole career, the idea of cheating never crossed my mind once, as it is totally against the values I have been educated with. Facing such an unfair situation, I feel completely coonfused and betrayed," Simona Halep tweeted.

"I will fight until the end to prove that I never knowingly took any prohibited substance and I have faith that sooner or later, the truth will come out. It's not about the titles or money. It's about honor or the love story I have developed with the game of tennis over the last 25 years," she added.

Simona Halep's suspension does come as a surprise given her stature in tennis. However, there have been quite a few high-profile players who were suspended after testing positive for prohibited substances.

On that note, let us take a look at five such individuals.

#1. Maria Sharapova

Maria Sharapova was banned after testing positive for meldonium

Maria Sharapova was among the top tennis players in her heyday, but her career suffered a major fall in 2016. She tested positive for a drug called meldonium and was subsequently banned for two years.

The Russian claimed that she used the drug to treat magnesium deficiency and diabetic symptoms. As a result, her ban was reduced to 15 months following an investigation by the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

She returned to action in 2017 and played for another three years. During this period, she reached the top 25 of the WTA rankings and made it to the quarterfinals of the French Open in 2018.

Sharapova's final match came against Donna Vekic in the first round of the 2020 Australian Open.

#2. Simona Halep

Simona Halep is the most recent addition to this list, having received a provisional suspension from the International Tennis Integrity Association (ITIA) after testing positive for Roxadustat.

The Romanian provided a sample for testing during the US Open and it was divided into two samples A and B. Roxadustat was found in Sample A and Halep requested that Sample B be tested as well. Sample B's analysis confirmed the findings in Sample A.

The former World No. 1 did say that she would fight to prove that she never knowingly took Roxadustat. It will be interesting to see what further developments take place in this matter.

#3. Martina Hingis

One of the greatest tennis players of all time, Martina Hingis enjoyed a stellar career in both singles and doubles. However, she has also had a brush with doping controversy.

In 2007, Hingis tested positive for benzoylecgonine, a metabolite of cocaine, and was subsequently banned from tennis for two years. The Swiss had already announced her retirement from the sport at this time.

She came out of retirement in 2013 and enjoyed a stellar spell on the doubles circuit, winning nine Grand Slams and becoming the World No. 1. She walked away from the sport for good in 2017.

#4. Marin Cilic

Marin Cilic is arguably the greatest player to have come out of Croatia and is a highly-respected figure on the tour because of his demeanor. However, he received a suspension from the sport due to doping.

The Croat tested positive for nikethamide, a substance that affects the respiratory system, in 2013 and received a nine-month ban from tennis. However, he appealed the decision, claiming that the drug was present in glucose tablets purchased from a pharmacy.

The tribunal was convinced he did not intend to enhance his performance and his ban was reduced to four months. Cilic returned to tennis in 2014 and went on to win the US Open that year, beating Kei Nishikori in the final.

#5. Richard Gasquet

Richard Gasquet has been among the best French tennis players in recent times and has had a pretty decent career so far, winning 15 singles titles. However, his career has also been tainted by doping controversy, after he tested positive for cocaine in 2009.

As a result, Gasquet was given a year-long ban. However, he appealed the decision, claiming he did not consume the drug intentionally. An independent tribunal ruled in his favor and his ban was overturned.

