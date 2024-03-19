5 kits that caught the attention of fans at Indian Wells 2024 Ft. Carlos Alcaraz, Coco Gauff

The Indian Wells 2024 lived up to the hype as the top players on tour showcased their grit and determination on the outdoor hardcourts of California. While Carlos Alcaraz rediscovered his form and successfully defended his title, Iga Swiatek proved her dominance again in the women's draw and captured her second trophy at Indian Wells.

Apart from the outrageous talent and elite skill set on display, players also made sure to keep up with the latest fashion trends on court. While Novak Djokovic marked his return after five years with an all-green Lacoste look, Emma Raducanu opted for a pleasant pink Nike ensemble.

But apart from them, there were several other players who turned heads with their choice of outfit in the Californian desert. On that note, let’s take a look at five outfits that caught the attention of fans at the Indian Wells 2024.

5) Casper Ruud

Casper Ruud at the BNP Paribas Open 2024

Casper Ruud has partnered with Yonex since 2016 and has maintained a healthy relationship with the Japanese brand. He opted for a turquoise blue t-shirt and dark blue shorts for the Indian Wells this year.

The Norwegian has previously acknowledged the equipment provided to him by Yonex, as they also happen to be his racquet sponsors. He looked forward to achieving more success with them in the future and appreciated the efforts taken by Yonex to provide all necessary resources.

“They provide me with great quality equipment when it comes to both clothing/shoes and racquets,” a statement on Casper Ruud's official website reads.

"It’s a very serious and professional brand and they always follow up on me and provide me with anything I would need. I feel privileged to have them on my team and hopefully they will be with me for many more years!” it adds.

Ruud defeated the likes of Arthur Fils and Gael Monfils en route to the quarterfinals, but couldn't make his mark against Tommy Paul. The American defeated him 6-2,1-6, 6-3 at Indian Wells.

4) Coco Gauff

Coco Gauff's BNP Paribas Open 2024 outfit

Fourth on the list is none other than the reigning US Open champion Coco Gauff. The American caught the shutterbugs' attention with her powerful New Balance attire at the Australian Open. Fans eagerly awaited her choice at the Indian Wells and the youngster didn't disappoint.

Gauff wore a neon green outfit along with a purple headband in California and switched to a full-sleeved blue top for her doubles matches. Both outfits were well received by her fans and the youngster continued to impress with her fashion game this year.

Gauff entered the Indian Wells as one of the favorites and outfoxed the likes of Lucia Bronzetti, Elise Mertens, and Yuan Yue en route to the semifinals. Despite a spirited effort against Maria Sakkari, she couldn't edge past the Greek in the last four.

3) Stefanos Tsitsipas

Stefano Tsitsipas in action at the BNP Paribas Open 2024

Third on the list is World No. 11 Stefanos Tsitsipas with his wavy geometric Adidas design. The Greek chose a fresh gray and white combination at Indian Wells and paired it with his trademark white bandana and shoes. The unfamiliar look garnered praise from tennis enthusiasts all over the globe.

Tsitsipas made his sixth appearance at the Indian Wells this year and looked in decent touch at the event. He outfoxed the likes of Lucas Pouille and Frances Tiafoe en route to the fourth round, but couldn't fend off Jiri Lehecka. The in-form Czech cruised past Tsitsipas, 6-2, 6-4.

2) Marta Kostyuk

Marta Kostyuk at the BNP Paribas Open 2024

Second on the list is Marta Kostyuk, who seems to be making a habit of leading the fashion trends at most events on the women's tour. The 21-year-old Ukranian opted for a stunning white and blue Wilson outfit along with white Wilson shoes, which included a black and gold gum sole underneath. The white tank top and a pleated blue skirt allowed her to express her game freely on the tennis court.

Kostyuk continued her rich vein of form and chalked up a splendid semifinal finish in the Californian desert. She outclassed the likes of Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova and Anastasia Potapova en route to the last four, but couldn't make her mark against World No. 1 Iga Swiatek. The Pole defeated Kostyuk 6-2, 6-1.

1) Carlos Alcaraz

Carlos Alcaraz in the final of the BNP Paribas Open 2024

Lastly, World No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz closes the fashion list at the BNP Paribas Open 2024. The Spaniard donned a Nike outfit in vibrant pink and blue colors on the outdoor hardcourts of California. He paired the ensemble with all-white Nike shoes and matching blue wristbands. After exhibiting the sleeveless look at the Australian Open, Alcaraz went back to his standard round-neck attire at Indian Wells.

The second seed put up a near-perfect performance at the Masters 1000 event and successfully defended his title. He also snapped Jannik Sinner's 19-match win streak in the semifinals and overpowered Russian No. 1 Daniil Medvedev to clinch the title in the final for the second straight year.