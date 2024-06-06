5 milestones Iga Swiatek achieved by reaching the final of French Open 2024

Two-time defending champion Iga Swiatek beat Coco Gauff 6-2, 6-4 to reach the final of the 2024 French Open. It was her 11th win over the American across their 12 meetings so far. She also improved her record at the venue to 34-2 with her latest triumph.

Swiatek arrived in Paris in great form, having won the Madrid Open and the Italian Open. However, she was at risk of going out early as Naomi Osaka gave her quite the scare in the second round. But the Pole staged a remarkable comeback, even saving a match point en route to a 7-6 (1), 1-6, 7-5 win.

The World No. 1 has raised her level since that close shave, dropping a total of 14 games across her next four matches. She's on the verge of scripting more history, so here's a quick look at the milestones achieved by Swiatek by reaching yet another French Open final:

#5 - Iga Swiatek equals her own 18-match winning streak on clay

Swiatek won titles in Stuttgart, Rome, and the French Open in 2022 for an impressive clay swing. Following the grass season, she returned to compete on the surface in her native Poland but lost to Caroline Garcia in the quarterfinals, halting her 18-match unbeaten run.

Swiatek is now one win away from bettering that record. As mentioned earlier, she has already won titles in Madrid and Rome this year and is on the cusp of sweeping all big titles on clay. Serena Williams is the only player to have done this when she won all three significant clay tournaments back in 2013.

#4 - Became the fifth woman in the Open Era to win 20 consecutive matches at French Open

Swiatek finds herself in some elite company following her latest victory in Paris. She is the fifth woman in the Open Era to string together 20 straight wins at the tournament. Chris Evert was the first to do so as she tallied 29 consecutive victories between 1984 and 1991.

Monica Seles has the next-best streak with 25 wins, followed by Justine Henin with 24 wins, and Steffi Graf with 20 wins. Swiatek could pip the German by winning the title on Saturday.

#3 - Third player to make 3 consecutive French Open finals as the World No. 1

Swiatek's third straight appearance in the summit clash in Paris as the World No. 1 has made her the third player to do so. Martina Navratilova achieved this feat from 1984-87, followed by Graf, who did the same between 1988-90.

Given the Pole's tight grip on the top spot, she's likely to better this streak next year. Since ascending to the top of the rankings in April 2022, she hasn't occupied the top spot only for eight weeks between September to November 2023.

#2 - Third player to reach 3 straight French Open finals this century

Not many players have found consistent glory in Paris since the start of the century. Success at Roland Garros is hard to come by but some have managed to slide their way to the top.

Justine Henin was among one of the leading claycourt players in the 2000s and won three titles on the trot at the French Open from 2005 to 2007. She was the only player since 2000 to reach three successive finals at the venue.

Maria Sharapova became the second player to do so by reaching three finals between 2012 and 2014. Swiatek has now emulated those two to become only the third player in this century to reach the summit clash in Paris three times in a row.

#1 - Second youngest player to reach 4 French Open finals in the Open Era

Graf rose to prominence in the late 1980s and quickly rose to the top. She played some of her best tennis at the French Open and captured her maiden Major title at the venue in 1987 as a teenager.

Graf reached the final for the next three years as well and became the youngest player in the Open Era at the age of 20 years to reach four finals. Swiatek, now 23 years old, has become the second youngest player to reach three back-to-back finals in Paris.

Swiatek will take on Jasmine Paolini in the championship round on Saturday (June 8). If she does lift the trophy, she will become the first player since Sharapova to claim five Major titles.