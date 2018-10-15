5 most-followed Tennis stars on Instagram

Vinay Chhabria FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 8 // 15 Oct 2018, 15:51 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Two of the most popular Tennis players

Tennis is, was and always will be one of the most popular sports in the world. Players like Andre Agassi, Rod Laver, Bjorn Borg, Ivan Lendl, Jim Connors, John McEnroe, Steffi Graf, Pete Sampras gained a lot of fame and respect thanks to their brilliant performances on the Tennis court.

These legends had fans worldwide and as time has passed, the game has got its new stars.

Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, Juan Martín del Potro, Novak Djokovic, Andy Murray, Maria Sharapova, Naomi Osaka, Sania Mirza and players from all over the world have taken the sport to a whole new level.

With the advent of technology and the growth of social media, a plethora of Tennis stars have a huge fan following on Instagram, the No.1 social media site right now. The female Tennis stars have almost double the followers than that of the top male players.

Here’s a countdown of the top five most followed Tennis players on Instagram:

#5 Novak Djokovic (4.6 million followers)

2018 Rolex Shanghai Masters

The former world number 1 from Serbia quickly soared to the top after making his debut as a professional. He made history by becoming the first ever Serbian to win a Grand Slam title as well as reach the coveted #1 position in the ATP world rankings.

Nicknamed Joker, Novak has won all the four Grand Slams at least once. He has also been a part of the International Tennis Premier League in the past. Juan Martin Del Potro has ended his dream of an Olympic medal by defeating him in a bronze medal match at the London Olympics in 2012.

Whilst, in the Rio Olympics of 2016 Novak was defeated in the first round again by the Argentine Tennis star. Djokovic is also a part of Men's Tennis' "Big 4" along with Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer and Andy Murray.

Djokovic returned to the court this year after an elbow surgery and won the Wimbledon and US Open 2018. The Serbian Tennis star has a huge fan following on Instagram with over 4.5 million followers.

$3 $3 $3$3$3$3 $3 View this post on Instagram$3 $3$3 $3 $3 $3$3 $3 $3$3 $3 $3 $3When you see your favorite avocado toast on the menu..... 😱🥑🤣 #RolexShMasters

A post shared by Novak Djokovic (@djokernole) on Oct 12, 2018 at 6:17am PDT

1 / 5 NEXT