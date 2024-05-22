5 Most iconic quotes said by players at French Open ft. Rafael Nadal and Andre Agassi

The French Open is the second Grand Slam of the year, played on the red clay of Roland Garros in Paris. It is the only Major played on clay and is one of the most prestigious tennis tournaments in the world.

Much drama usually unfolds while the tournament is on for a couple of weeks. Let's take a look at five iconic quotes by players uttered in Paris during French Open:

#5.

“I had to go, really. Believe me. It was better if I wasn’t on the court.”

- Radek Stepanek, after his first-round defeat against Andy Murray in 2016:

It was one of the better contested matches in that year’s tournament. Murray bounced back from a two-set deficit to win the match in five sets. However, Radek Stepanek took a toilet-break that was perceived by many as a delaying tactic.

Stepanek cleared the air to a great extent with his short but indicative remark. It also must have done something to address the controversial and much-discussed issue of players taking toilet breaks during a tennis match.

#4.

“It took me most of my career to accomplish the Herculean task of winning the French Open just once. Watching you attempt to win it a 10th time is not only remarkable, it is inspiring.”

- Andre Agassi in an open letter to Rafael Nadal before the 2016 tournament

The above words were not exactly spoken, but written by former champion Andre Agassi in a letter addressed to Nadal before the start of the 2016 tournament. Agassi acknowledged the difficulty of the mentioned feat as a former winner at Roland Garros.

However, Nadal was not able to win the French Open for the 10th time that year and it was Novak Djokovic who won his maiden crown there. However, the Spaniard has gone on to win five more French Open titles since.

#3.

"She has no idea what tennis is, really. She has no idea how to count it. And actually, she told me that she didn't know that it was the end of the match until everybody was clapping."

- Marco Trungelliti on his grandmother, who attended a match at Roland Garros

That quote addressed the other side of the players' lives, as there can always be someone among their family members who has very little or no knowledge of tennis. Trungelliti entered the tournament in 2018 as a Lucky Loser and beat Bernard Tomic of Australia in four sets in the first round.

However, he then lost in straight sets to Marco Cecchinato in the second round itself. Still, his honest admission about a senior memeber of his family remained memorable.

#2.

I don't have vertigo. My idea is carry on as I have and see how far I can go."

- Nadia Podoroska of Argentina, who became the first woman qualifier to reach the French Open semifinals in 2020

Nadia Podoroska's great run in 2020 included a quarterfinal win over third seed Elina Svitolina. However, it was halted as she came up against eventual champion Iga Swiatek in the semifinals, where the latter won in straight sets.

Podoroska's unapologetically ambitious statement was refreshing to see and managed to capture the emotions of many youngsters in sports. Podoroska, however, has failed to repeat her heroics at the French Open since.

#1.

“I don't believe in perfection, no? I really don't like to talk about perfection, because that, my opinion, doesn't exist. You can play always better.”

- Rafael Nadal after his win in the semifinals over David Ferrer in 2012

The history of French Open is incomplete without Rafael Nadal. The Spaniard did play a near-perfect match before coming up with those words. Nadal dismantled Ferrer 6-2 6-2 6-1 to reach the final and then went on to beat Novak Djokovic to win the title.

