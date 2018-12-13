5 Most memorable events in Maria Sharapova's Tenis career

There are certain instances in life when you cannot simply forget the moments. Having a chronological look on the journey of a player of any form, you can come up with the opinion that ups and downs are part of life. Well, for a person like Maria Sharapova, certainly the achievement graph is quite impressive.

Maria Sharapova is referred to as the dangerous but best combination of beauty with brain. The sensibility with which she plays any match is always considered to be very remarkable. Even she shows gratitude to all her opponents, which marks an attractive attitude.

The best thing about her is that she has got a strong presence on the Social Media platforms too. You will find it quite amazing that she is one of the most popular stars among the tennis players. With millions of followers, she is ruling the hearts as well as the mind of all the people across the world.

She was the one to set the record of being the youngest player who went to the finals of Australian Open Junior Tournament. The girl stepped on the Tennis court at the young age of 17. The Wimbledon win then made her the most recognizable face. The journey from then till now has been unstoppable.

The best thing about her is that she always tries to gather the best positive learning she could gather from her daily experiences. Carrying a bold attitude along with the seriousness for her profession has been a real source of inspiration for most of the people.

She has even been offered a number of endorsements of the recognized brands which includes Nike, Porsche, Evian, Head, Tag Heuer, etc. She is also regarded as one of the best box office draws for all her sponsors. This Russian professional tennis player is simply referred to as unstoppable.

Here, we take a list of top fie achievements in Sharapova's Tennis career.

#5 The Wimbledon Win in the year 2004

Everyone had their jaws dropped during the game hour. Nobody would believe that a young girl who's just 17 would step and overrule the champion player Serena Williams. Even she admits the fact that she still could not believe how she won her first title of the Grand Slam. It was really a sensational tournament played.

The game ended up in the two sets of 6-1, 6-4. She earned the tag of being the fourth youngest women to earn a Grand Slam title. She sank to her knees after her first win which was obviously special and simply buried her face.

Well greeted by the opponent Serena Williams, in a professional manner, she was overwhelmed. It was even an unbelievable moment for her personally. She proved that age does not matter and you simply need to be cautious enough with your every move.

