5 oldest players still playing tennis ft. Venus Williams, Stan Wawrinka

Thanks to advancements in medical science, most tennis players have been able to extend the duration of their careers. These days, it is quite common for a player to play the sport professionally well into their 30s.

However, a few players have been able to continue playing while in their mid-40s. In this article, we will take a look at the five oldest players who are still playing. Let us get on with the list:

#5 Stan Wawrinka - 40 years

Stan Wawrinka recently turned 40. The Swiss has won 16 ATP-level singles titles in his career, including three Grand Slam titles.

Wawrinka turned pro in 2002 at 17, meaning his career lasted 23 years. He is currently ranked 156th in the world and continues to play in various tournaments. He is the oldest active tennis player among men to have won a Grand Slam.

#4 Rohan Bopanna - 45 years

Rohan Bopanna has turned 45 this year. The Indian turned pro in 2003 and is primarily a doubles player. Bopanna has won 26 doubles titles in his career so far.

At the moment, Bopanna is ranked 54th in doubles in the world. He still plays at Grand Slams and remains an inspiration for younger doubles players worldwide.

#3 David Marrero - 45 years

David Marrero is 45 at the moment and the oldest active tennis player from his country, Spain. He turned pro in 2001 and still keeps playing in doubles.

Marrero reached a career-high ranking of world No. 5 in doubles in 2013. He has won 14 doubles titles in his career and continues to amaze us with his longevity as a player.

#2 Venus Williams - 45 years

Venus Williams, the older of the Williams sisters, turned 45 earlier this year. She has won 49 singles titles, including seven Grand Slams.

Williams won her first singles title in 1997 at the US Open. She plays sparingly these days and has played in more than 1,000 matches in her career so far. It remains to be seen how long she decides to stretch her career.

#1 Leslie Cavanaugh-Rose -53 years

It almost defies belief that Leslie Cavanaugh-Rose is active as a player at her age. However, she only plays doubles very sparingly.

Her current doubles ranking is 1645 in the world. Cavanaugh-Rose has played in only 32 matches in her doubles career, winning just four. However, her tenacity inspires many.

