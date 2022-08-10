5 oldest US Open winners in Open Era ft. Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic

The US Open has only been won by a handful of players over the age of 30, especially in the Open Era.

Coming at the end of an exhausting North American hardcourt season, the US Open is not an easy tournament to conquer. Nevertheless, in the last few years, a few older players have won the US Open, proving that age is only a number.

On that note, here's a look at the five oldest players to have won the US Open in the Open Era:

#5. Rod Laver - 31 years, 31 days (1969)

Rod Laver scripted history at the US Open in 1969.

Rod Laver scripted history at the US Open in 1969 when he became the first male player in the Open Era to win all four Majors in the same year. The calendar year Slam hasn't been achieved by a male player in the five decades since Laver's historic triumph.

The top seed didn't drop a set until the fourth round, where he went the distance against Richard Ralston. Laver then beat compatriot Roy Emerson in four sets before seeing off Arthur Ashe in three to make the final.

In the title match against another compatriot - Tony Roche - the reigning Australian Open, Roland Garros and Wimbledon winner recovered from the loss of the first set to seal a historic win.

Rod Laver's 1969 season remains the most recent Calendar Slam in men's tennis.

Seven years ago at the US Open, Laver also completed a calendar Slam in what was the Amateur Era of tennis.

#4. Novak Djokovic - 31 years, 110 days (2018)

2018 US Open Champions Media Tour

Novak Djokovic is one of a handful of players to have won the US Open at least thrice. The 35-year-old lifted his most recent trophy at Flushing Meadows four years ago.

Entering as the sixth seed, the Serb dropped a set apiece in his first two rounds. He wouldn't drop another set for the rest of the fortnight, beating Richard Gasquet and Joao Sousa to reach his 11th straight quarterfinal at Flushing Meadows.

The former World No. 1 then beat Roger Federer's conqueror John Millman to reach the semis. Djokovic then beat Kei Nishikori, avenging his defeat to the Japanese at this stage of the tournament four years ago.

In the final, the 21-time Major winner beat 2009 champion Juan Martin Del Potro in straight sets to win his 14th Major.

Djokovic made the final last year, where he lost to Daniil Medvedev. His participation in this year's competition appears unlikely, as he's unvaccinated against COVID-19.

#3. Stan Wawrinka - 31 years, 167 days (2016)

2016 US Open Champion Stan Wawrinka New York City Trophy Tour

Stan Wawrinka lifted his third Major title in as many years when he triumphed at the 2016 US Open.

The then 31-year-old had a serene first two rounds - not dropping a set - before things got tougher. Wawrinka needed five sets to get past Dan Evans in the third round before seeing off Ilya Ivashka in four.

Wawrinka then beat 2009 winner Del Potro in four sets to reach his third US Open semifinal, where he beat 2014 runner-up Kei Nishikori to set up a title clash with Djokovic. After dropping the first set on a tiebreak, Wawrinka upped the ante, winning the next three sets to become the second oldest US Open champion in the Open Era.

Wawrinka has missed the last two editions at Flushing Meadows but is expected to play this year.

#2. Rafael Nadal - 33 years, 97 days (2019)

Rafael Nadal at the 2019 US Open - Day 14

Rafael Nadal won his fourth US Open title in 2019, moving to within one win of joint-leaders Jimmy Connors, Pete Sampras and Roger Federer.

The then World No. 2 commenced his bid for a second title in three years without dropping a set in the first three rounds, including a walkover in the second against Thanasi Kokkinakis.

Nadal then dumped out 2014 winner Marin Cilic in four sets before seeing off Diego Schwartzman and Matteo Berrettini to reach his fifth US Open final.

The Spaniard looked on course for a routine win when he led by two sets and a break against Daniil Medvedev. However, the Russian turned the match on its head, taking the next two sets to force a decider, where he almost recouped a double break deficit before going down in a near five-hour gladiatorial contest.









Rafa reigns supreme in the Big Apple. The Spaniard gets past Medvedev in 4 hours and 51 minutes to win his second Grand Slam title of 2019.

It was Nadal's 19th Major title as the then 33-year-old became the oldest player in almost five decades to win the US Open. The Spaniard hasn't played at Flushing Meadows since then, and his participation in this year's edition could be doubtful due to injury.

#1. Ken Rosewall - 35 years, 315 days (1970)

Ken Rosewall is the oldest US Open winner in the Open Era.

Ken Rosewall was a man on a mission at the 1970 US Open in Forest Hills, dropping just one set en route to the quarterfinals.

The then 35-year-old Australian then reeled off two more straight-set wins to set up a clash with compatriot Tony Roche, which he won in four sets. That made Rosewall the oldest US Open winner in the Open Era - a mark that remains after more than five decades later.





Ken Rosewall defeated Tony Roche in 1970 in an All-Australian final, winning his first US Open title in the Open Era.

Four years later, a 39-year-old Rosewall returned to the US Open final but was given a hiding by Jimmy Connors, who conceded just two games in a lopsided title match. It was also the last US Open to be played on grass.

