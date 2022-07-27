5 players to look out for during the US Open series ft. Rafael Nadal, Carlos Alcaraz

The likes of Rafael Nadal, Carlos Alcaraz and Daniil Medvedev will be back in action soon following the start of the US Open series.

Several competitions are scheduled to take place in August, including the two Masters 1000 tournaments in Montreal and Cincinnati, and the US Open.

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic is on the entry list for each of the aforementioned tournaments but his participation remains doubtful. Nonetheless, we will have some of the finest players in the world competing at these events and it will be interesting to see who comes out on top.

Without further ado, let us take a look at five players to keep an eye on during the US Open Series.

#1) Rafael Nadal

Rafael Nadal has won 20 out of 21 matches on hard courts this season

After an injury cut short Rafael Nadal's 2021 season, he returned this year with aplomb. The Spaniard has won 35 out of 38 matches with four titles to his name, including the the Australian Open and the French Open.

Nadal reached the semifinals of Wimbledon but was forced to withdraw from the tournament after suffering an abdominal injury in his quarterfinal defeat of Taylor Fritz.

The 36-year-old has won 20 out of 21 matches on hardcourts this season, with his only defeat coming at the hands of Fritz in the Indian Wells Masters final.

Given Nadal's incredible run of form, he will be among the favorites to triumph in Montreal, Cincinnati and at the US Open.

#2) Daniil Medvedev

Daniil Medvedev in action at the 2022 Australian Open.

Daniil Medvedev is currently one of the best hardcourt players in the world, if not the best. The Russian has won 67 out of 80 matches on the surface since 2021, winning the US Open and the National Bank Open in Toronto.

Medvedev's best results this season are making the final of the Australian Open and the semifinals of the Mexican Open in Acapulco, losing in both tournaments to Rafael Nadal. The Russian has also reached the quarterfinals of the Miami Masters, where he lost to Hubert Hurkacz.

After losing two finals on grass, Medvedev will be eager to do well during the US Open Series. With matches returning to hardcourts, the Russian will be looking forward to clinching a few titles.

#3) Carlos Alcaraz

Carlos Alcaraz in action at the 2022 Miami Open.

Carlos Alcaraz has had a sensational season so far, winning 39 out of 45 matches with four titles to his name. The Spaniard has played 14 matches on hardcourts in 2022, winning 12 of them.

The 19-year-old's first Masters 1000 title came on the surface in Miami, where he defeated Casper Ruud in the final. He also reached the semifinals of the Indian Wells Masters before losing to his idol Rafael Nadal.

Alcaraz's aggressive game and powerful groundstrokes will be on display during the US Open Series and he should be a delight to watch. Given his current run of form, he will be among the favourites at the forthcoming tournaments.

#4) Andrey Rublev

Andrey Rublev in action at the 2002 BNP Paribas Open.

Andrey Rublev has produced some impressive performances on hardcourts since 2021 when he won the Rotterdam Open and reached the final of the Cincinnati Masters. Rublev has won 18 out of 22 matches on the surface this season, winning two titles. He also made it to the semifinals of the Indian Wells Masters.

The 24-year-old has won only three matches since the start of the grasscourt season and will look to produce some good performances during the US Open series. He is a dangerous player on hardcourts and will look to make the most out of his serve and forehand on the surface.

#5) Jannik Sinner

Jannik Sinner in action at the 2022 Miami Open.

Jannik Sinner is among the finest young talents in the game right now and has produced some brilliant tennis this season. Sinner has won 55 out of 72 matches on hardcourts since 2021, winning four titles and reaching the final of last year's Miami Masters.

This season, the 21-year-old has triumphed in 16 out of 19 matches on the surface, reaching the quarterfinals of the Australian Open and the Miami Masters. While Sinner is yet to beat a player ranked higher than him on the surface, the youngster has done very well lately and should be able to produce some fine tennis in the upcoming tournaments.

Special Mention: Alexander Zverev.

