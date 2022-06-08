5 players who missed their mark at 2022 French Open ft. Ons Jabeur & Garbine Muguruza

The French Open is regarded by many as the hardest Slam to win given the challenges that red clay presents. The dominance of Rafael Nadal on the men's circuit and the intense competition on the women's side that has led to eight different champions since 2014, added to the intrigue ahead of the 2022 edition of the Parisian Major.

In the build-up to the claycourt Slam, players prepare themselves by participating in various Challenger and tour-level events. Often, the way they perform in these tournaments reflects their performance at Roland Garros. It is also of vital importance to consider how players have fared at the Slam in previous years.

Rafael Nadal did not win a single claycourt title this season ahead of the French Open. However, with 13 previous Roland Garros titles to his name, the Spaniard's 14th title win this year was deemed unsurprising by many.

Iga Swiatek entered the 2022 French Open with title wins in Stuttgart and Rome. The World No. 1 was the favorite to win the title. The Pole did not disappoint, lifting her second Roland Garros title with the loss of only one set in the entire tournament.

We take a look at the five players who were expected to go deeper in the draw but lost unexpectedly in the initial rounds. This list does not include players who had to pull out of the competition mid-match due to a physical ailment.

#5 Maria Sakkari

Maria Sakkari at the 2022 French Open

Maria Sakkari was seeded fourth at the 2022 French Open. The Greek's preparations for the claycourt season included a quarter-final finish in Rome. She was a semifinalist at Roland Garros last year, losing to eventual champion Barbora Krejcikova.

Sakkari was placed in a section of the draw where her path included a potential third-round match against Amanda Anisimova and a fourth-round clash against either Belinda Bencic or Leylah Fernandez. The Greek won her first match comfortably against Clara Burel, 6-2 6-3.

In the second round, she drew Karolina Muchova, who defeated the fourth seed in Madrid last year. However, Muchova was in poor touch as she lost early in Madrid and Rome ahead of the 2022 French Open.

Yet, it was the Czech who came out on top in two tight tie-break sets, 7-6(5) 7-6(4). Sakkari's European claycourt swing thus ended with a win-loss record of 4-4.

#4 Garbine Muguruza

Garbine Muguruza at the 2022 French Open

Garbine Muguruza has previously stated that clay is her "home surface." The former World No. 1 was seeded 10th at the 2022 French Open. She drew Kaia Kanepi in the first round, a player known for upsetting seeded opponents in the Majors. They had only met once previously at the 2014 Australian Open, where the Spaniard won 6-2 2-6 6-2.

In their first meeting on clay, Muguruza appeared comfortable in the first set, winning it 6-2. The Guardian has dubbed Kanepi a "resident Grand Slam upset specialist." And the Estonian was at it again, coming from behind to oust the 2016 Roland Garros champion 2-6 6-3 6-4. This marked the second consecutive year that Muguruza has lost in the first round of the French Open.

#3 Stefanos Tsitsipas

Stefanos Tsitsipas at the 2022 French Open

Last year's runner-up, Stefanos Tsitsipas, is the second Greek to make this list. The World No. 5 couldn't have asked for better preparation en route to Roland Garros. He won the Masters title at Monte-Carlo, finished runner-up in Rome, had a semi-final run in Madrid and was a quarterfinalist at the ATP 500 in Barcelona.

The Greek's potential quarterfinalist at the 2022 Roland Garros was Casper Ruud, who eventually finished as the runner-up. Tsitsipas played a three-hour-36-minute first-round match against Lorenzo Musetti, coming through 5-7 4-6 6-2 6-3 6-2.

After the first-round scare, Tsitsipas escaped yet another challenge, this time posed by World No. 134 Zdenek Kolar in the second round. In a little over four hours, the Greek won the match in four sets, three of which were decided by tie-breaks.

Tsitsipas finally had a straight-sets win in the third round against Mikael Ymer, against whom he dropped only five games in the entire match. The Greek then faced 19-year-old Holger Rune in the Round of 16. The 2019 Roland Garros Boys' champion stunned Tsitsipas 7-5 3-6 6-3 6-4 to become the first Dane to make a Major singles quarterfinal.

#2 Ons Jabeur

Ons Jabeur at the 2022 French Open

Sixth seed Ons Jabeur was one of the contenders for the Roland Garros crown. She won the title at the WTA 1000 event in Madrid and finished as a runner-up in Rome. Additionally, she was also a runner-up at the WTA 500 in Charleston that is held on green clay. Jabeur thus entered the 2022 French Open with a whopping win-rate of 85% on clay this season.

The Tunisian has never made it past the Round of 16 at Roland Garros. She was up against Poland's Magda Linette in the first round. Jabeur led Linette 3-1 in their head-to-head. This included two previous wins on clay, one of which was at the 2021 Roland Garros.

Jabeur won the first set 6-3. However, Linette upset the sixth seed by taking the next two sets 7-6(4) 7-5. This is the second time in her five main-draw appearances at Roland Garros that Jabeur has lost in the first round.

#1 Barbora Krejcikova

Barbora Krejcikova at the 2022 French Open

Defending champion Barbora Krejcikova was the second seed at the 2022 French Open. The Czech suffered an elbow injury in February, as a result of which she did not play any claycourt tournaments in the lead-up to Roland Garros.

Krejcikova spoke to the press about her chances at the French Open ahead of her first-round match.

"I think that I can be a good opponent. I think I can play well. And even after being injured, I think I had some time to recover and to practice, so I have been preparing for this. So I believe when I start playing matches, I can be really dangerous again and I can do well here as well," she said.

Krejcikova faced home favorite Diane Parry in the first round, who was ranked No. 1 on the juniors circuit in 2019.

After two hours and 10 minutes, the 19-year-old won the match 1-6 6-2 6-3. Krejcikova's first-round exit resulted in her dropping out of the top 10 in the rankings; she currently sits at No. 14 in the world.

