Rafael Nadal is famously known as 'The King of Clay' because of his envious record on the surface. The left-handed player from Spain has won 12 French Open Championships since 2005, highlighting his dominance on clay.

The 34-year-old player has also been much successful at the other clay events. However, Rafael Nadal suffered a rare straight-sets loss on clay last week when Diego Schwartzman ousted him from the Italian Open with a 6-2, 7-5 victory.

The Argentine player broke Nadal five times in the quarterfinal contest, while he also secured five games in a row during the match.

Diego joined his compatriots Guillermo Coria and Gaston Gaudio to become the third Argentine tennis player to achieve this feat. It is noteworthy that even Roger Federer has recorded only one straight-sets victory over Rafael Nadal in a clay-court match.

The statistic mentioned above signifies the greatness of the players who have beaten the Spaniard on clay multiple times.

Let's look at five players with the most straight-sets victories over The King of Clay.

5. Fabio Fognini - 2 straight-sets wins over Rafael Nadal on clay

Fabio Fognini is a former World No. 9 player.

Italian star Fabio Fognini is the only player from his country to feature on this elite list. Fognini, who was in a sensational touch last year, had beaten Rafael Nadal 6-4, 6-2 in the semifinals of the ATP Monte Carlo Masters 2019.

Fogini's first straight-sets clay court win over Nadal came in Barcelona and he has a decent record against the 12-time French Open winner on clay surfaces. He had defeated Nadal 1-6 6-2 7-5 in Rio de Janeiro during the 2015 season and followed it up with a 6-4 7-6 (6) victory at the Barcelona Open.

4. Andy Murray - 2 straight-sets wins over Rafael Nadal on clay

Andy Murray is a three-time Grand Slam winner.

Former World No.1 player Andy Murray has a 17-7 head-to-head record against Rafael Nadal. He had made it to the French Open final in 2016, but Novak Djokovic beat him in four sets to secure his first clay-court Grand Slam championship.

Murray battled with Nadal for the first time in 2007, and it took him eight years to beat the Spanish player on a clay surface. The Briton tamed Nadal 6-3, 6-2, in the 2015 Madrid Masters final. He then recorded a 7-5, 6-4 win against Nadal in the same tournament the following year.

3. Gaston Gaudio - 2 straight-sets wins over Rafael Nadal on clay

Gaston Gaudio won the French Open title in 2004 before Rafael Nadal's dominance began. The Argentine star had defeated Nadal 6-2, 6-2 in Hamburg during the 2003 season.

He beat the current World No.2 player 6-2, 6-3 in Bastad next year. Although he did not allow Nadal a single set in their first two meetings, the Mallorca-based player bounced back with three wins in their subsequent four battles.

2. Dominic Thiem - 3 straight-sets wins over Rafael Nadal on clay

Dominic Thiem recently won his maiden Grand Slam title.

World No.3 Dominic Thiem has performed brilliantly on clay. The Austrian player made it to the last two French Open finals, and is among the favorites to win the Roland Garros in 2020.

Thiem trails Rafael Nadal 5-9 in the head-to-head record, but he has three straight-sets wins over him on clay. The latest entry in the list is the 2019 Barcelona Open semifinal, where he emerged victorious 6-4, 6-4.

Nadal had lost to Thiem 6-4, 6-3 in the 2017 Rome Masters quarterfinal, and in the subsequent season, Dominic recorded a 7-5, 6-3 win over Nadal in Madrid. After Spain and Italy, the 2020 US Open winner will look to register his first straight-sets win over the 34-year-old player in Paris this year.

1. Novak Djokovic - 6 straight-sets wins over Rafael Nadal

Serbian star Novak Djokovic holds the numero uno spot on this list, with a swashbuckling six straight-sets wins over the King of Clay on his favorite surface. The reigning World No.1 player took some time to play well against Rafael Nadal on clay, and in 2011, he handed his rival two straight-sets losses in back-to-back tournaments.

Djokovic first beat Nadal 7-5, 6-4 in the Madrid Masters final, and then secured the Italian Open trophy with a 6-4, 6-4 victory against Nadal. In 2013, Novak won the Monte Carlo Masters championship by defeating Rafael 6-2, 7-6 (1). He achieved this feat in Monaco again two years later.

One of Novak Djokovic's most significant victories came at the 2015 French Open when he overcame Nadal 7-5, 6-3, 6-1. His last straight-sets win over Nadal came in the 2016 Italian Open quarterfinals.

Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal are the favorites to win the 2020 French Open final.