5 players to watch out for at the ATP Kremlin Cup in Moscow

After some quality matches at the China Open and the Shanghai Masters, the focus now shifts to the Kremlin Cup which will be played in Russia from today.

ATP events allow some of the lower-ranked players to improve their ranking and get much-needed match practice before the big events. The Kremlin Cup will be no different as it will see some of the finest upcoming talents in action.

These players are desperately trying to make their mark and are serious contenders to win the event. Some of them have already announced themselves on the big stage and have shown that they have the potential to be big stars in the future.

Last year’s Kremlin Cup was won by Karen Khachanov, and the Russian will try to lift the trophy once again this time around. Here, we take a look at five players to keep an eye out for at this event:

#1 Daniil Medvedev

Daniil Medvedev is touted to be a superstar in the making. Medvedev came into the limelight after he won the Sydney International in January last year by beating local player Alex De Minaur in the final. He also won the Japan Open in October by beating Kei Nishikori in the final.

Medvedev finished as the runner-up at the Barcelona Open and the Washington Open in April and July respectively this year. The 23-year-old is quite good with his deceptive drop shots and can be a tricky opponent for anyone.

The Russian has also shown his sharpness with his precise baseline play. Recently he was quoted as saying that he wants to work more on his serve. Medvedev has also stated that maintaining calmness on the court helps him sail through pressure situations. His destructive two-handed backhand can outclass any opponent, especially on hard courts.

Medvedev made it to the final of this year’s US Open, where he lost to Rafael Nadal. He won the Shanghai Masters yesterday, which will further boost his confidence ahead of the Kremlin Cup.

Medvedev also won the St. Petersburg event in September and the Cincinnati Masters in August.

