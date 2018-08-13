Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

6 unlikely players who destroyed Rafael Nadal at a Grand Slam

Gaurav Singh
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
302   //    13 Aug 2018, 20:10 IST

E
Even Nadal has had the occasional defeats against lesser players

Rafael Nadal has won almost everything in tennis. The winner of 17 Grand Slams, an Olympic gold medal and four Davis Cup trophies, his astute style of play and strength can neutralize any opponent. And what is evident in all of his matches is his unquenchable thirst for battle.

However, despite some miraculous achievements, there have been a few somber moments in Nadal's illustrious career too. In this article, we’ll have a look at six instances when a player ranked outside the top four derailed Nadal's campaign at a Grand Slam.

6. Dustin Brown 

Dustin stunned a slightly out of form Rafa
Dustin stunned a slightly out of form Rafa

Wimbledon 2015 Fourth Round – Dustin Brown def. Rafael Nadal 7-5, 3-6, 6-4, 6-4

Before this match, Dustin Brown had defeated Nadal 6-4, 6-1 at Halle in 2014. He is the only player to have a 100% record against the Spaniard. What's more intriguing is that, so far, Nadal has had played 1000-plus matches whereas Brown, aged 33, has just played 158.

The match against Nadal at Wimbledon is the biggest win in Dustin brown’s career, who was then ranked No. 102. Nadal was a bit iffy throughout the match; his serve was a bit slower and the intermittent double faults cost him dearly. Nadal was also making regular unforced errors.

Brown, on the other hand, was returning Nadal's serve strongly and playing some well-controlled drop shots. He also unfurled his bag of tricks by playing a bemusing lob in the third set that drew big applause from the crowd.

Brown played the match of life, and he truly deserved a famous win over Rafael Nadal.

1 / 6 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
2018 Wimbledon Championship Rafael Nadal
Gaurav Singh
CONTRIBUTOR
I'm a Manchester United Fan. Plus a fitness enthusiast.
10 male players with most consecutive Grand Slam appearances
RELATED STORY
Top 5 matches between Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic
RELATED STORY
Roger Federer vs Rafael Nadal: The greatest sports...
RELATED STORY
Top 10 lopsided Grand Slam finals
RELATED STORY
4 men who won Wimbledon and French Open in the same year
RELATED STORY
5 longest Grand Slam tennis matches in history
RELATED STORY
Who is playing Wimbledon today? Day 6, July 7 schedule -...
RELATED STORY
Wimbledon 2018: Preview of the Rafael Nadal vs Novak...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 wins of Rafael Nadal's career
RELATED STORY
Wimbledon 2018: 3 Players who stand between Roger Federer...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us