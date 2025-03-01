5 players who will miss Indian Wells 2025 ft. Jannik Sinner, Venus Williams

The BNP Paribas Open 2025 will start on Sunday, March 2, and it will be the first ATP Masters 1000 event of the season. Most of the top ATP and WTA players will be in action, however, a few big names will be missing.

Nine out of the Top 10 ATP stars will be playing the event, including defending champion Carlos Alcaraz. In women's singles, all of the Top 10 players will be participating.

Here are some of the big names who will not be playing in Indian Wells this year.

#1 Jannik Sinner

BNP Paribas Open 2024 - Day 14 - Source: Getty

World No. 1 Jannik Sinner will not be part of this year's BNP Paribas Open, as he is suspended till May 4. The Italian tested positive for the banned substance Clostebol in March last year.

Sinner would not be losing any points for missing the event, as his 400 points for reaching the semifinal at the 2024 BNP Paribas Open were already removed last year.

He has played the event four times in his career and never reached the final. Thus, it is one of those Masters 1000 trophies which is missing from his cabinet.

#2 Barbora Krejcikova

Reigning Wimbledon champion Barbora Krejcikova is going to miss the tournament due to an injury. She is the only Top 20 WTA player who will be missing the BNP Paribas Open 2025.

The two-time Grand Slam champion has not played any event in 2025 due to an injury. She would not be dropping any points as she had also missed the BNP Paribas Open in 2024 due to an injury.

#3 Venus Williams

Venus Williams of the United States returns a shot to Nao Hibino of Japan during the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells Tennis Garden on March 07, 2024 - Source: Getty

It was announced last month that the former World No. 1 Venus Williams was awarded the wildcard. However, Williams recently announced that she would not be playing the tournament. The 44-year-old American played the BNP Paribas Open in 2024, when she lost to Japan's Nao Hibino 6-2, 3-6, 0-6.

Venus Williams first played in Indian Wells in 1996 and she reached the semifinals three times in 1998, 2001, and 2018. The American player has not played any WTA Tour event since the 2024 Miami Open.

#4 Nicolas Jarry

World No. 45 Nicolas Jarry has also withdrawn from Indian Wells due to a foot injury. The Chilean has not produced any impressive performances this year. He has won only one match in his last four tournaments, including three ATP events on his favorite surface, clay court.

Jarry was the 24th seed at the 2024 BNP Paribas Open and lost the second round against Fabian Marozsan in three sets, after receiving a bye in the first round. He will be dropping only 10 points in the ATP Rankings for missing the event.

#5 Thanasi Kokkinakis

World No. 84 Thanasi Kokkinakis won't be playing in Indian Wells this year after undergoing the surgery for a pectoral injury a few days back. The Australian was out of action since crashing out of the 2025 Australian Open in the second round.

Kokkinakis is going to drop 30 points from his ATP Rankings, as he reached the second round at the 2024 BNP Paribas Open. He had beaten Marcos Giron in the first round of the 2024 Indian Wells before losing to Jannik Sinner in straight sets.

