4 players to win Wimbledon Junior and Ladies' singles titles ft. Iga Swiatek

Iga Swiatek lifted the 2025 Wimbledon trophy with a flawless 6-0, 6-0 win over Amanda Anisimova. It's the sixth Grand Slam title for the Pole, who now has won all of the tennis big prizes except the Australian Open.

By getting her hands on the Venus Rosewater Dish, Swiatek also accomplished the impressive feat of becoming just the fourth player to have lifted both the Junior Girls’ and Ladies’ Singles trophies at the All England Club. Given her impressive result, let’s take a look at every woman who has managed to double up at arguably tennis’ most famous stage:

#1 Reigning Wimbledon champ Iga Swiatek

Iga Swiatek with the 2025 Wimbledon trophy. (Source: Getty)

Iga Swiatek’s run to this year’s Wimbledon title has been nothing short of extraordinary. The Pole dropped just one set throughout the fortnight, against Caty McNally in the second round.

Her performance during the business end of the tournament was particularly impressive, dropping a mind-boggling two games in her semifinal and final combined. She was a 6-2, 6-0 victor over Belinda Bencic in the last-four and double bagelled Amanda Anisimova in the summit clash.

Before lifting the Venus Rosewater Dish, though, Swiatek had won the Girl’s Singles title at the All England Club back in 2018. She beat qualifier Leonie Kung in an all-unseeded final, coming through 6-4, 6-2 for what would be her only Junior Grand Slam title.

#2 Ashleigh Barty

Ashleigh Barty with the 2021 Wimbledon trophy. (Source: Getty)

The player whom Iga Swiatek replaced as the World No. 1 after her surprise retirement in 2022 is next on the list. Ashleigh Barty was very open about her desire to lift the Venus Rosewater Dish and follow in the steps of her idol Evonne Goolagong Cawley.

And she did achieve the goal, winning the Wimbledon title in 2021 as the then World No. 1. She played a memorable three-set final against Karolina Pliskova, thwarting a comeback bid to prevail 6-3, 6-7(4), 6-3. She had earlier beaten former and future champions Angelique Kerber and Barbora Krejcikova en route to the final.

Barty’s memories from the All England Club, however, go all the way back to 2011 when she lifted the Girls’ Singles trophy. She defeated Irina Khromacheva in the final, setting herself up for a successful senior career.

The Aussie would go on to find moderate success in her first innings as a tennis pro, before switching to cricket, coming back and winning three Grand Slam titles. With her backhand slice and big serve being the biggest weapons of her game, a Wimbledon senior triumph was only logical.

#3 Amelie Mauresmo

Amelie Mauresmo with the 2006 Wimbledon trophy. (Source: Getty)

The biggest years of Amelie Mauresmo’s junior and senior careers came 10 years apart, in 1996 and 2006, and were anchored by her only two Grand Slam titles at the respective levels.

In 1996, Mauresmo won the junior French Open and Wimbledon. She delighted home fans with the victory in the former and cemented herself as the one to watch out for by beating Magui Serna in the latter final in a keenly contested three-set final. The 1996 Junior World Champion title, awarded by the International Tennis Federation, followed.

And while it took her some time to have the success translate onto the senior circuit, 2006 reminded tennis fans of just how good she could be when playing at her best.

Having already won the Australian Open that year, Mauresmo came into Wimbledon as the World No. 1. She opened her campaign like Iga Swiatek closed hers, with a bagel, and would go on to make the final with wins over the likes of Maria Sharapova and Ana Ivanovic. She would go on to edge Justine Henin in a tight three-set final 2-6, 6-3, 6-4.

#4 Martina Hingis

Martina Hingis with the 1997 Wimbledon trophy. (Source: Getty)

The first woman (Open Era) to replicate Junior's success on the senior stage at tennis’ oldest venue, however, was Martina Hingis. The Swiss player stands out in terms of succeeding at a young age. At 16, she became the youngest Grand Slam champion in the Open Era, the youngest World No. 1, as well as a Wimbledon champion.

That was the year 1997. The Swiss teenager had come into Wimbledon as the top seed and lived up to the billing. She did not drop a single set en route to the final, and while she was pushed by Jana Novotna, the youngster managed to battle through in three sets: 2-6, 6-3, 6-3.

Hingis’ first taste of success at the All England Club, however, actually came at an even younger age. She had lifted the Girls’ Singles trophy in 1994 as a 13-year-old, ousting Jeon Mi-ra in the summit clash.

