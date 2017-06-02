5 reasons why Novak Djokovic is a contender for the French Open title

The World No. 2 continues his title defence in Paris.

@anumccartney by Anuradha Santhanam Top 5 / Top 10 02 Jun 2017, 18:04 IST

World No. 4 and nine-time French Open winner Rafael Nadal is gunning for La Decima at Roland Garros, and in his current form, there is absolutely no doubt that the Spaniard is the firm favourite to win the tournament. Many have written off every other player in the draw – including the tournament’s two top seeds, Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic.

Top-ranked Murray has been successful at the Masters level on clay, but not so much as Djokovic – who until last year was considered one of the most successful players on clay to never have won the French Open.

Now, as his title defense gets underway, here’s why we believe the 12-time Grand Slam winning Serbian is still in with a chance:

Gameplay on the upward swing

Novak Djokovic has had one of the best games in tennis – he wouldn’t have been a World No. 1 without it! That said, the Serbian ace has always had an exciting, fun game that has rarely stagnated when the player has been in form. Now, the player has been back to his old shots – some of them risky, taking chances, playing attacking tennis and approaching the net as he routinely did when in the top of his form.

With Djokovic attempting his signature style and move again after a big downswing in form is surely a positive indicator of things to come.