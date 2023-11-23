5 records held by Rafael Nadal which were broken by Carlos Alcaraz

The tennis world has been witness to the rise of a new star, Carlos Alcaraz, who is not just walking in the footsteps of the greats but carving his own path.

Rafael Nadal, in a career filled with extraordinary achievements driven by an indomitable fighting spirit, set standards that many considered insurmountable. However, Alcaraz has been dismantling records previously held by Nadal with a breathtaking blend of speed, skill, and strategic acumen, signaling a shift in the tide.

Despite Nadal's continued presence, his recent campaigns have been beset by injuries, providing an opening for Alcaraz that he has seized with both hands. Here are five remarkable records once under Nadal's name that now belong to Carlos Alcaraz.

#1 - Youngest ATP 500 Champion

In 2005, an 18-year-old Rafael Nadal showcased his burgeoning talent at Acapulco by nabbing his third ATP title in straight-set victories, an early sign of dominance with an attacking style that's now iconic. He clinched the title and became the youngest champion without giving up a breakpoint in the final, beating Albert Montanes with an impressive scoreline of 6-1, 6-0.

Nadal's victory in Acapulco came in the ATP International Series Gold, which preceded the ATP 500. The ATP 500 category officially began in 2009.

Carlos Alcaraz, following in the footsteps of his idol, broke Nadal's record as the youngest ATP 500 champion in 2022. At the tender age of 18, Alcaraz won the Rio Open, defeating World No. 14 Diego Schwartzman in straight sets with a commanding score of 6-4, 6-2.

#2 - Youngest Wimbledon finalist since Rafael Nadal

Carlos Alcaraz holds the Men's Singles Trophy at Wimbledon 2023

In 2006, at just 20 years old, Rafael Nadal became the youngest player in recent history to reach the final at Wimbledon, a noteworthy achievement given his prowess on clay courts. Nadal displayed incredible talent on grass courts, which are often not the favored surface for clay court specialists like him.

Carlos Alcaraz broke this record by reaching the Wimbledon final in 2023 at the age of 20, becoming the youngest finalist at the tournament in nearly two decades since Nadal. Alcaraz, also from Spain, beat Daniil Medvedev in straight sets to secure his place in the final, showcasing a level of performance that echoed Nadal's own prowess on the grass of Wimbledon. Alcaraz reached his second Grand Slam final with this victory, setting up a final against Novak Djokovic, who was on a 34-match winning streak at Wimbledon.

#3 - Youngest active male player to crack the men's top 20

In 2005, Rafael Nadal rocketed into the ATP top 20 after he bagged second place at the Miami Masters. At just 18 years and 10 months old, he was the youngest player at the time to achieve such a ranking. His breakthrough season in 2005 laid the foundation for what would be a legendary career, with Nadal going on to win his first significant titles in Monte Carlo and Rome just a few months shy of his 19th birthday.

Carlos Alcaraz, like Nadal, made his mark early. In 2022, he became the youngest active male player to enter the top 20 of the ATP rankings after his triumph at the Rio Open. Achieving this milestone at just 18 years of age, Alcaraz not only emulated Nadal's ascent but also highlighted the changing of the guard in men's tennis. As he broke into the top 20, Alcaraz broke Nadal's long-standing record.

#4 - Youngest player to defend a Masters 1000 title

Carlos Alcaraz celebrates match point at Mutua Madrid Open 2023

Nadal held this achievement when he defended his titles at the Monte-Carlo Masters and Rome Masters in 2005 and 2006. His dominance on clay during this period was the beginning of him setting records and establishing himself as one of the greatest clay-court players in the history of tennis.

Carlos Alcaraz broke this record as well when he defended his title at the Mutua Madrid Open in 2023. At 20 years old, he became the youngest player to successfully defend an ATP Masters 1000 title since Nadal. Bagging the Madrid Open, his fourth ATP Masters 1000 win, he made history alongside Nadal as the only consecutive Madrid champions in tournament history.

#5 - Youngest active male player to have won multiple ATP titles

In 2005, Rafael Nadal was already making history at the age of 18 years and 10 months. He had won multiple ATP titles, a feat that had not been achieved since Michael Chang. When Nadal snagged wins in both Monte Carlo and Rome, not to mention his first-ever title in Sopot the previous year, he set a new record as the youngest champ with multiple ATP titles since Chang - kickstarting a career characterized by smashing records and raising the bar in tennis.

Carlos Alcaraz, on a similar trajectory to Nadal, broke this record as well. By the age of 18 years and 9 months, Alcaraz had already claimed two ATP titles: the 2021 Umag Open and the 2022 Rio Open. This made him the youngest active male player to hold multiple ATP titles, surpassing Nadal's record and signaling his arrival on the big stage.

What is the foot injury that has troubled Rafael Nadal over the years? Check here