5 revolutionary shots and tactics in modern tennis

The five most revolutionary shots and tactics in modern tennis. All of these are revolutionary and unique, influencing the game massively.

Nadal hitting his trademark forehand

The last forty years have seen a fundamental change in the way male and female professionals play tennis.

In the last two decades, Tennis fans have had the fortune of seeing shots and tactics that had never been seen before.

These shots have revolutionized the game, with these shots shaping the identities of the players involved, as well as proving influential for the styles adopted by future tennis stars.

These shots have come in an era, where the sport has evolved both tactically and, in terms of athleticism and physicality.

With players covering the court faster than ever and striking with more spin and power than ever, these very distinct shots are becoming a common feature of today's game.

Even with that being the case, we are still able to marvel at the strategic genius and physical strength required to execute these shots.

#5 Rafael Nadal - "Buggy-Whip" forehand

Rafael Nadal's "Buggy-Whip" forehand continues to be one of tennis' most renowned shots, with this shot being key to the Spaniard's success.

His forehand is a serious weapon, which overpowers opponents due to the amount of pace and spin on the ball. The Mallorcan's forehand is also an amazing defensive shot, allowing him to hit winners and retrieve balls from impossible angles.

The technique is also unconventional, with Nadal having a more open stance and his racket head finishing almost over his head.

In comparison, most players on the ATP and WTA have a much more conventional forehand, which is hit with a closed stance and a racket finish over the shoulder.

One truly remarkable shot is the so-called “banana” forehand. This is where Nadal strikes the ball around the opponent and sometimes even the net, with the ball still landing in the court.

The spin generated by Nadal's forehand motion, allows him to do this at will. The forehand is a staple part of Nadal’s game, making it one of, modern tennis’ greatest and most dangerous shots.

Here are some examples of this stunning shot: