×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

5 Rising Stars of French Open 2019

Vidya K
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
2   //    25 May 2019, 17:45 IST

2019 French Open
2019 French Open

Any discussion on the French Open is incomplete without the King of Clay, Rafael Nadal. From talking about the possibility of Nadal winning his 12th title to analysing Federer's comeback, there is a lot of excitement among tennis enthusiasts.

The French Open 2019 gets underway on May 26 and the other topics of discussion are the probability of Serena Williams and Simona Halep adding one more title to their kitty. The Internet is rife with discussions on whether Osaka will win one more consecutive Grand Slam title or if Djokovic own the court like nobody's business. There is also a lot of talk about the performances of Dominic Thiem, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Johanna Konta. Will they be able to rise above the legends? 

But just as any other Grand Slam Open, this year's French Open is much more than just these players. Let us look at the rising stars in this year's edition. These are tennis professionals who have been steadily improving over the last couple of years. They are young and have been doing well in the current season. The odds of them winning the Championship might be low, but they will leave no stone unturned in their quest for Grand Slam glory.

Here are five upcoming stars of French Open 2019, who have the ability to surprise one and all.

 # 1 Maria Sakkari

Maria Sakkari
Maria Sakkari

The Women's Tennis Association (WTA) ranks Maria Sakkari 29th in the world. She is athletic and strong. Maria has a variety of shots at her disposal and utilises them well. She comes to the French Open with good performances on clay. She reached the semi-finals in Istanbul in 2018, and won the Morrocan Open in May 2019 beating none other than Johanna Konta.

The rising star has defeated top players such as Petra Kvitová and Kiki Bertens on clay in 2019. She is in the same draw as Naomi Osaka and they could meet each other in the third round.


1 / 5 NEXT
Tags:
French Open Christian Garin Marketa Vondrousova
Advertisement
French Open: Renovations of the courts continues ahead of the 2019 French Open
RELATED STORY
Serena Williams at 2019 French Open: Preview and Prediction
RELATED STORY
Rafael Nadal at 2019 French Open: Preview and Prediction
RELATED STORY
French Open 2019: Djovokic says Nadal is number one favourite "without a doubt" for French Open
RELATED STORY
5 youngest French Open Champions in Men's tennis
RELATED STORY
5 oldest French Open men's singles champions in the Open Era
RELATED STORY
5 greatest French Open women's singles finals of all-time
RELATED STORY
Women's tennis: 5 oldest French Open winners in Open Era
RELATED STORY
Women's Tennis : 5 Youngest French Open Champions in Open Era
RELATED STORY
Tennis: 5 noteworthy players who never won the French Open
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us