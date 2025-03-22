5 Shocking results from 2R matches at Miami Open 2025 ft. Carlos Alcaraz, Emma Navarro

Day 4 of the Miami Open 2025 marked the conclusion of the second round across the men's and women's singles events on Friday, March 21. Novak Djokovic snapped his three-match losing skid with a 6-0, 7-6 (1) win over Rinky Hijikata. Iga Swiatek commenced her quest for a second title at the venue with a 6-2, 7-5 win over Caroline Garcia.

Madison Keys continued her good start to the season with a 6-3, 6-3 win over Elina Avanesyan. Mirra Andreeva extended her winning streak to 12 matches with a 6-0, 6-2 beatdown of Veronika Kudermetova. Paula Badosa survived a stern challenge from teenager Victoria Mboko to beat her 7-5, 1-6, 7-6 (3).

Tommy Paul rallied from a set down to defeat Alexander Bublik 5-7, 7-5, 6-4. While the American managed to turn things around, few of his fellow top players couldn't do the same. Here's a look at the five most shocking results from the second round of the Miami Open 2025:

#5. Diana Shnaider

Diana Shnaider at the Tokyo Open 2024. (Photo: Getty)

13th Diana Shnaider's Miami Open campaign came to an end at the hands of her compatriot Anna Blinkova with a 6-4, 7-6 (0) loss. She stopped her opponent from serving out the match at 5-4 and was able to force a tie-break later on, though she got completely outclassed in it.

The loss marked yet another early exit for the Russian, bringing her record to 3-4 across the season's first four WTA 1000 tournaments. Shnaider won four titles last year and peaked at No. 12 in the rankings. However, her form this season is a far cry from what made her a huge threat until recently.

#4. Jelena Ostapenko

Jelena Ostapenko at the Qatar Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

One expected Jelena Ostapenko to turn her season around after a runner-up finish at the season's first WTA 1000 tournament, the Qatar Open. However, she crashed out in the first round of the next WTA 1000 in Dubai, and failed to win a match at the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells as well.

The trend continued at the Miami Open as 25th seed Ostapenko fell to Alexandra Eala 7-6 (2), 7-5. The latter had never won back-to-back matches at the WTA 1000 level until now, making her win over the Latvian all the more impressive despite her poor form.

Given Eala's record, Ostapenko was the favorite to win the match. She had previously reached the final of the Miami Open in 2018, losing to Sloane Stephens in straight sets.

#3. Daniil Medvedev

Daniil Medvedev at the Miami Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Daniil Medvedev won the Miami Open in 2023, and advanced to the semifinals last year. Seeded seventh at this year's edition, he was stunned by Jaume Munar in the second round, who scored a comfortable 6-2, 6-3 win over him. The Russian failed to break his opponent's serve even once.

This marked Medvedev's first loss prior to the quarterfinals of the Miami Open since 2019, when he bowed out in the fourth round. He has been quite inconsistent this season but after a semifinal finish at Indian Wells, one expected him to perform similarly here as well.

#2. Emma Navarro

Emma Navarro at the Miami Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Emma Raducanu came out on top in a three-hour slugfest to defeat eighth seed Emma Navarro 7-6 (6), 2-6, 7-6 (3) in the second round of the Miami Open. This was the Brit's first win over a top 10 player on hardcourts and just the third of her career. She has also advanced to the third round here for the first time.

A quarterfinal finish at the Australian Open was the only bright spot of Navarro's season until she won the Merida Open. The high from winning the biggest title of her career didn't last for too long as she lost in the third round at Indian Wells. She has now suffered another setback with an early exit in Miami.

#1. Carlos Alcaraz

Carlos Alcaraz at the Miami Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Second seed Carlos Alcaraz's loss was the biggest upset of the day in Miami. David Goffin staged a comeback to beat him 5-7, 6-4, 6-3. This marked his earliest exit from the tournament since he was eliminated in the first round on his debut in 2021. He won the title here in 2022, made the semifinals in 2023, and lost in the quarterfinals a year ago.

Alcaraz managed to narrowly edge Goffin to take the first set. However, the latter raised his level for the rest of the match, leaving the young Spaniard scrambling to keep up with him. This isn't the first time that the Belgian has sent his younger rival out of a tournament this early. He previously beat him in the first round of the Astana Open 2022. Coupled with his latest win, he now leads their head-to-head 2-1.

Alcaraz was the two-time defending champion at Indian Wells, where he lost in the semifinals. He had won the title in either Miami or Indian Wells since 2022, bringing an end to that streak with his latest loss.

