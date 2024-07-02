5 shocking results from Day 1 at Wimbledon 2024 ft. Denis Shapovalov defeating Nicolas Jarry, Lulu Sun upsetting Zheng Qinwen

The 2024 Wimbledon Champions got underway on Monday, July 1, with fans treated to enthralling action all around. Plenty of big names including Carlos Alcaraz, Emma Raducanu, Jannik Sinner, and Coco Gauff were in action and did not disappoint the thousands that thronged SW19 on the opening day.

Defending champion Alcaraz got off to the best possible start with an impressive 7-6 (3), 7-5, 6-2 victory over Estonian youngster Mark Lajal. Raducanu, meanwhile, sent the home fans into a frenzy with her 7-6 (0), 6-3 win over Renata Zarazua. Gauff and Sinner also got their campaign off to blistering starts against Caroline Dolehide and Yannick Hanfmann.

While most seeds made it through, the opening day had its fair share of upsets too. Five seeds across both the men's and women's events were shockingly shown the exit door.

On that note, here's a look at the top five shocking results from Day 1 of the 2024 Wimbledon Championships.

#5 Diana Shnaider vs Karolina Pliskova

Diana Shnaider got her 2024 Wimbledon campaign off to the best possible start with an emphatic 4-6, 6-4, 7-5 comeback victory against 2021 runner-up Karolina Pliskova.

A single break separated the pair in the opener, with Pliskova edging Shnaider to the first set. Shnaider fought back in the second set courtesy of some all-around attacking play to send it into a decider. Both players started strong on serve, but it was Shnaider who upped the tempo when it mattered the most to seal her first-ever Wimbledon main draw win.

Shnaider has been in scintillating form on grass this year. She won her second WTA tour title in Bad Homburg last week, getting the better of Angelique Kerber, Dayana Yastremska, Paula Badosa, and third seed Emma Navarro, before seeing off Donna Vekic in the final.

The 20-year-old Russian will next square off against Sloane Stephens next for a place in the third round. Stephens is coming off a 6-3, 6-3 win over Elsa Jacquemot.

#4 Gael Monfils vs Adrian Mannarino

Gael Monfils at the 2024 French Open

Gael Monfils shocked compatriot and 22nd seed Adrian Mannarino in four sets 6-4, 3-6, 7-5, 6-4.

Monfils started the brighter claiming the first set on the back of some blistering baseline tennis. Mannarino fought back in the second set with his guile just when it looked like Monfils was on his way to seal a 2-0 set lead. The third set was a tight affair, with the 37-year-old edging it out in the final couple of games, before sealing the win in the subsequent set. Monfils' power was on display all-throughout the match as he notched up 54 winners and 16 aces.

Monfils has been in good form on the grass recently, having reached the semifinals in Mallorca last week. He will face three-time Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka next in a tantalizing second-round clash. Wawrinka saw off Brit Charles Broom in his opener.

#3 Qinwen Zheng vs Lulu Sun

Qinwen Zheng at the 2024 Wimbledon Championships

World no. 123 Lulu Sun sent shockwaves in the women's draw as she chalked out an impressive 4-6, 6-2, 6-4 comeback victory over eighth seed Qinwen Zheng.

Zheng was quick off the blocks and ran away with the first set courtesy of a solitary break of serve. Sun fought back valiantly in the second, mixing it up from the back of the court and on serve. Two breaks her way saw her send it into a decider. A flustered Zheng failed to capitalize on multiple opportunities, thus giving Sun arguably the biggest win of her career so far.

Sun, who's already played four matches at the Championships, is due to take on Yulia Starodubtseva next. Starodubtseva got the better of Alison Van Uytvanck in her opener.

#2 Brenda Fruhvirtova vs Mirra Andreeva

Mirra Andreeva at the 2024 Wimbledon Championships

Brenda Fruhvirtova registered an incredible 1-6, 6-3, 6-2 comeback victory against 24th seed Mirra Andreeva, coming out on top in the battle of the teens.

Andreeva started the stronger, sealing the opener comfortably. The pair traded breaks in the second set before Fruhvirtova eventually took the lead courtesy of some fantastic ball-striking. Fruhvirtova capitalized on some errant play from the Russian in the decider to seal her first-ever Wimbledon main draw win.

The eighty-eighth-ranked Brenda Fruhvirtova will take on Paula Badosa next. Badosa swept aside Karolina Munchova in straight sets.

#1 Denis Shapovalov vs Nicolas Jarry

Day One: The Championships - Wimbledon 2024

Denis Shapovalov brushed aside 19th seed Nicolas Jarry in straight sets 6-1, 7-5, 6-4 in arguably the biggest upset on day 1 at the 2024 Wimbledon Championships.

Shapovalov outplayed Jarry in the opener, breaking his serve twice en route to the set. The Chilean put up a better fight in the second, but it was once again Shapovalov who turned it up a notch when it mattered most to take an unassailable 2-0 lead. A solitary break in favor of the Canadian in the third set ensured him a safe path through to the second round. The match saw no breaks of serve from the Shapovalov racket, but it did see as many as nine aces.

Shapovalov entered the Championships with runs at the Surbiton Challenger and Stuttgart. He lost his opener in Surbiton to Aleksandar Vukic and reached the second round in Stuttgart where he succumbed to eventual finalist Matteo Berrettini.

Daniel Altmaier awaits Shapovalov in the second round. The German came back from behind twice against home favorite Arthur Fery in his opener. He went on to eventually seal an emphatic 4-6, 7-6 (6), 1-6, 6-3 6-1 victory.

