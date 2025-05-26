5 shocking results from French Open 2025 Day 1 ft. Leylah Fernandez and Peyton Stearns

The 2025 French Open has begun in Paris. The top players on tour are fighting for 2000 points in their respective rankings and hoping to make a significant impact at the iconic Major.

Ad

Aryna Sabalenka and Coco Gauff are the top two seeds at the French Open this year. While the American is yet to begin her campaign, Sabalenka started hers with a commanding 6-0, 6-1 win over Kamilla Rakhimova.

On the men's side, Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz are the top two seeds this year. They recently locked horns in the Italian Open finals, where Alcaraz defeated Sinner in straight sets 7-6(5), 6-1.

Ad

Trending

With the Day One action coming to a close, let's look at the shocking results in Paris so far:

5) Leylah Fernandez

Fernandez at the Italian Open 2025 - Day Seven - Source: Getty

First up is Canadian tennis sensation Leylah Fernandez.

Ad

Fernandez had been struggling for form this year and paid for it with a disappointing first-round loss at the French Open. She entered the event after exiting early in Miami, Madrid, Strasbourg, and Rome. Despite a valiant effort against Diane Parry, the she was defeated in Strasbourg, 7-5, 7-6(3).

The Canadian continued her dismal run of form in Paris by losing to Olga Danilovich in the first round. The Serb outfoxed her in straight sets, 6-3, 6-1. Fernandez will now turn her attention to grass with the Queen's Club Championships on the horizon. She secured a runner-up finish in Eastbourne last year.

Ad

4) Marta Kostyuk

Kostyuk plays a slice backhand at the 2025 French Open - Day One - Source: Getty

Next up is Ukrainian Marta Kostyuk.

Ad

Kostyuk had been knocking on the door to make a significant impact this year. After a third-round exit in the Australian Open, she reached the quarterfinals in Doha and Madrid. Despite a spirited performance, Aryna Sabalenka, the top seed, outfoxed her in Madrid, 7-6(4), 7-6(7).

Kostyuk entered Paris after a solid fourth-round exit in Rome. She started her campaign against unseeded Sara Bejlek and lost to the Czech 6-3, 6-1. The 19-year-old stunned the Ukrainian to register one of the biggest wins of her career in Paris.

Ad

3) Peyton Stearns

Stearns during a serve at the 2025 French Open - Day One - Source: Getty

Third on the list is Peyton Stearns.

Ad

Stearns was one of the dark horses at the French Open this year. After a first-round exit in the Australian Open, she reached the last 16 in Dubai and Madrid. She also reached the semifinals of the Italian Open, but lost to Jasmine Paolini in straight sets.

The American was expected to continue her rich vein of form in Paris, but succumbed to a disappointing loss against Eva Lys in the first round. The talented German outclassed her in straight sets, 6-0, 6-3.

Ad

2) Alex Michelsen

Michelsen at the French Open Tennis Tournament. Roland-Garros 2025. - Source: Getty

Second on the list is Alex Michelsen.

Ad

Michelsen recently captured his first title on clay in the Estoril Challenger. He made a promising start to the season by amassing a semifinal run in Delray Beach and a quarterfinal run in Houston.

The American entered Paris after a first-round exit in the Geneva Open. He continued his shaky form by losing to Juan Manuel Cerundolo in the first round. The Argentine defeated him in straight sets, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4. Michlesen will now start his preparations for the grass-court season.

Ad

1) Alexandra Eala

Eala at the 2025 French Open - Day One - Source: Getty

Lastly, Alexandra Eala registered a shocking first-round exit at the French Open.

Ad

Eala caught the shutterbugs' attention this year with a brilliant semifinal run in the Miami Open. Despite having minimal experience on tour, she outfoxed higher-ranked opponents such as Iga Swiatek and Madison Keys in Miami.

The Filipino entered Paris after a first-round exit in Rome. She struggled to make amends and chalked up a heartbreaking loss against Emiliana Arnago in the first round. The Colombian defeated her in an absorbing three-set bout, 6-0, 2-6, 6-3. Eala will now turn her focus to grass and hope to make a valuable contribution on tour.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aman Mohamed Aman is a journalist at Sportskeeda whose write-ups range from news to listicles. While tennis is his forte, he is passionate about cricket and football as well. Aman's articles recently crossed 1 million views on Sportskeeda. He has strong sports writing and journalism skills and is adept at writing, researching, and communicating with the editorial team. Alongside, he's an entrepreneur. Know More