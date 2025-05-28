5 shocking results from French Open 2025 Day 3 ft. Daniil Medvedev, Felix Auger-Aliassime

The 2025 French Open marks the beginning of the second Grand Slam tournament of the year. The iconic event is hosting the best players in Paris this week.

Jannik Sinner, Carlos Alcaraz, and Alexander Zverev started their campaigns on a solid note in the first round. Neither of the top three seeds has dropped a set so far.

Americans Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula also began proceedings with comfortable wins in Paris. They will be eager to build momentum this week and make a deep run at the 2025 French Open.

While the top guns started on a promising note, some players missed their mark in the first round. Without further ado, let's look at the shocking results or upsets on Day Three of the French Open.

5) Grigor Dimitrov

Dimitrov plays a slice backhand at the 2025 French Open - Previews - Source: Getty

First on the list is Grigor Dimitrov.

Clay has never been Dimitrov's forte on tour, but he was the 16th seed in Paris this year. The Bulgarian entered the event after a quarterfinal run in Monte Carlo, a fourth-round finish in Madrid, and a second-round exit in Rome. He couldn't tip the scales in his favor in the first round and lost to Ethan Quinn 6-2, 6-3, 2-6 (RET).

Despite leading the American two sets to one, Dimitrov opted to throw in the towel due to a thigh injury. His early loss could send him outside the top 20 in the ATP Rankings after Roland Garros.

4) Hubert Hurkacz

Hurkacz couldn't survive the first round of the 2025 French Open - Day Three - Source: Getty

Fourth on the list is Hubert Hurkacz.

Hurkacz has been a solid competitor on tour in the last few years. After a second-round exit in the Australian Open, he reached the semifinals in Rotterdam and the quarterfinals in Rome. He was one win away from clinching the title in Geneva, but Novak Djokovic stood in his way in the final.

Hurkacz was outclassed by Joao Fonseca in the first round of the French Open. The talented Brazilian Hardy broke a sweat while defeating the Pole, 6-2, 6-4, 6-2.

3) Daniil Medvedev

Medvedev plays a volley in the 2025 French Open - Day Three - Source: Getty

Third on the list is Daniil Medvedev.

Medvedev continued his love-hate relationship with clay after exiting the French Open first round for the sixth time in his career. He took on Cameron Norrie in the first round and lost to the Brit in a thrilling five-set encounter, 7-5, 6-3, 4-6, 1-6, 7-5.

The Russian has yet to win a trophy this year but has reached the semifinals in Marseille and Indian Wells. He will now turn his attention towards grass and hope to make a deep run at the Wimbledon Championships.

2) Karolina Muchova

Muchova reacts after a point at the 2025 French Open - Day Three - Source: Getty

Next up is former French Open runner-up Karolina Muchova.

Muchova has struggled to find her rhythm this year. After a second-round exit in the Australian Open, she reached the semifinals in Linz and Dubai.

The Czech withdrew from the Madrid Open and Italian Open this year and entered Paris with minimal preparation on clay. She started her campaign with a hard-fought loss against Alycia Parks in the first round. The American stunned Muchova in three sets, 6-3, 2-6, 6-1.

1) Felix Auger-Aliassime

Aliassime in action at the 2025 French Open - Day Three - Source: Getty

Lastly, closing the list of shocking upsets on Day Three will be Felix Auger-Aliassime.

Despite a brilliant start to the season, Aliassime couldn't find his rhythm on clay. He's chalked up title-winning runs in Montpellier and Adelaide but also secured early exits in Monte Carlo, Munich, and Madrid.

The Canadian tried to save his clay court season with a runner-up finish in Hamburg last week. However, the preparation wasn't enough, as he succumbed to a five-set loss against Matteo Arnaldi in the first round. Despite leading the Italian two sets to love, he bowed out after four hours and 22 minutes, 5-7, 2-6, 6-3, 6-4, 6-2.

