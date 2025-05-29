5 shocking results from French Open 2025 Day 4 ft. Danielle Collins, Stefanos Tsitsipas 

The top players on tour are currently in action at the French Open. The first four days at the event have already produced sensational tennis in Paris.

Aryna Sabalenka and Iga Swiatek are safely through to the third round. Both players look to mean business this year and are yet to drop a set.

Carlos Alcaraz also showed his class against Fabian Marozsan. In the second round, he defeated the Hungarian in a gripping four-set battle, 6-1, 4-6, 6-1, 6-2.

While most top players secured their place in the third round, some struggled to build momentum at the event. On that note, let's look at the shocking results for Day Four in Paris.

#5 Casper Ruud

Ruud at the 2025 French Open - Day Four - Source: Getty

Fifth on the list is Casper Ruud.

Ruud was one of the favorites to win the French Open this year. He entered the event after a title-winning run in Madrid and a quarterfinal exit in Rome.

The Norwegian started his campaign by cruising past Albert Ramos Vinolas but lost to Nuno Borges in the second round. He started well against the Portuguese but couldn't cope with knee pain as the match progressed.

Ruud even took a medical timeout during the third set but eventually lost to Borges, 2-6, 6-4, 6-1, 6-0.

#4 Stefanos Tsitsipas

Tsitsipas at the 2025 French Open - Day Four - Source: Getty

Stefanos Tsitsipas continued his unreliable start to the season by exiting the French Open first round. He entered Paris after ordinary results in Madrid and Rome.

The Greek started his campaign with a solid win against Tomas Martin Etcheverry. Despite a valiant effort against Matteo Gigante, the Italian stunned him in the second round 6-4, 5-7, 6-2, 6-4.

Apart from a title-winning run in the Dubai Tennis Championships, Tsitsipas has hardly made a valuable contribution on tour. He will now turn his attention towards grass and hope to find his rhythm at the Stuttgart Open.

#3 Donna Vekic

Vekic reacts after a point at the 2025 French Open - Day Four - Source: Getty

Third on the list is Olympic silver medalist Donna Vekic.

Vekic had been in shaky form on clay before entering the French Open. She secured a fourth-round exit in Madrid and a second-round appearance in Rome.

The Croatian started her campaign with a hard-fought win over Anna Blinkova in the first round. Despite a resilient effort against Bernarda Pera, the American outlasted her in the second, 6-2, 4-6, 7-6(3).

#2 Diana Shnaider

Shnaider reacts after a point at the 2025 French Open - Day One - Source: Getty

Diana Shnaider was one of the most consistent players on tour in 2024, but has made a modest start to the season this year. She entered Paris after a fourth-round exit in Madrid and a quarterfinal appearance in Rome.

The Russian began on a promising note by defeating Anastasiya Soboleva in the first round. She then took on Dayana Yastremska and fell to the Ukrainian 7-5, 7-5. Shnaider was one of the dark horses in Paris but will now need to regroup and prepare for the grasscourt season.

#1 Danielle Collins

Collins makes a serve at the 2025 French Open - Day Four - Source: Getty

Last on the list is American Danielle Collins.

Collins was expected to retire from tennis this year, but she overturned her decision. She has made a decent start to the season, finishing in the quarterfinals in Charleston and making a semifinal run in Strasbourg.

The American started her campaign with a remarkable win against Jodie Burrage but lost to Olga Danilovich in the second round. The Serb defeated Collins in an absorbing three-set bout, 6-4, 3-6, 6-4.

Collins committed nine double faults and lost three out of six break points against Danilovich. She will be eager to make amends on grass and make a deep run at Wimbledon.

