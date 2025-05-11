The 2025 Italian Open has managed to live up to the hype so far. Day Five of the iconic event presented some engrossing battles at the Forro Italico tennis arena in Rome.

Defending champion Iga Swiatek was stunned by Danielle Collins in the third round. The Pole continued her ordinary start to the season and will enter Paris without a title for the first time in five years.

Meanwhile, Naomi Osaka and Elina Svitolina both survived three-set battles against their respective opponents. Osaka made her mark against Marie Bouzkova, while Svitolina brushed aside resilient American Hailey Baptiste.

On the men's side, Jannik Sinner returned to the fold with a solid win against Mariano Navone in the second round. The Italian looked slightly rusty, but controlled most of the match against the Argentine.

Without further ado, let's take a look at five shocking results from Day Five of the Italian Open.

5) Madison Keys vs Peyton Stearns

Keys attempts a shot in the Italian Open - Day Six - Source: Getty

Fifth on the list is Madison Keys.

Keys silenced her critics with an amazing run in the Australian Open this year. She captured her first Major title and also reached the semifinals of the BNP Paribas Open. Having been unbeaten throughout the year, Aryna Sabalenka halted her run in Indian Wells.

The American entered Rome after a quarterfinal exit in Madrid. She started her campaign with a hard-fought win over Varvara Gracheva but couldn't tip the scales in her favor against Peyton Stearns. The 23-year-old humbled Keys in a thrilling three-set bout, 2-6, 6-2, 7-6(3).

Keys will be disappointed with her ordinary results on clay so far and will be eager to find her form in Paris.

4) Taylor Fritz vs Marcos Giron

Fritz plays a backhand in the Italian Open - Day Six - Source: Getty

Next up is American No. 1 Taylor Fritz.

Fritz has hardly made the headlines for the right reasons this year. Apart from a semifinal run in the Miami Open, he hasn't made a significant impact at any other event on tour.

The American entered Rome after a decent fourth-round finish in Madrid. He started his campaign against Marcos Giron in the first round and fell to the unseeded opponent in straight sets 7-6(4), 7-6(3).

Clay hasn't been the ideal playground for Fritz, but the World No. 4 reached the semifinals in Madrid and quarterfinals in Rome last year. He will be gutted to miss out on both events this time around.

3) Iga Swiatek vs Danielle Collins

Swiatek and Collins interact in the Italian Open 2025 - Source: Getty

Next up is the second seed, Iga Swiatek.

Tennis fans around the globe may have expected Swiatek to turn things around this year, but the Pole has yet to find her A-game on tour. Despite reaching the semifinal in Melbourne, Indian Wells, Doha and Madrid, she hasn't been able to pass the final few hurdles and lift a title.

Swiatek started her campaign in Rome with a routine straight-sets win over Elisabetta Cocciaretto in the second round. She then locked horns with Danielle Collins, who didn't give her an inch to get the upper hand during their bout. The 29th seed outclassed the defending champion in straight sets, 6-1, 7-5.

Swiatek is expected to be out of the top two for the first time in four years after her early loss in Rome.

2) Jessica Pegula vs Elise Mertens

Pegula reacts after a point in the Italian Open 2025 - Day Six - Source: Getty

Second on the list is reigning Charleston Open winner Jessica Pegula.

Pegula was one of the dark horses in Rome this year. She's had a solid season so far by amassing title-winning runs in Austin and Charleston. She also reached the finals of the Miami Open, but Aryna Sabalenka denied her the win.

Pegula started her campaign in Rome with a hard-fought win over Ashlyn Krueger in the first round. She then locked horns with Elise Mertens, who dominated their head-to-head battle 3-0 before the meeting. The Belgian continued her dominance against Pegula and outfoxed her in straight sets 7-5, 6-1.

1) Ben Shelton vs Jaume Munar

Shelton bows out early in the Italian Open - Day Six - Source: Getty

Lastly, Ben Shelton failed to make a valuable contribution at the Italian Open this year.

After a semifinal run in the Australian Open, Shelton almost captured his first title of the season in Munich. He outfoxed Luciano Darderi and Francisco Cerundolo en route to the final, but Alexander Zverev denied him the win.

The American entered Rome after a third-round exit in Madrid. He started his campaign against Jaume Munar in the second round. Despite all of his attempts to have a say in this bout, the talented Spaniard outfoxed Shelton in straight sets 6-2, 6-1.

Shelton will now be determined to find his best potential in Paris. He will be making his third appearance at the French Open this year.

