5 shocking results from Italian Open 2025 Day 6 ft. Jessica Pegula, Emma Navarro 

The 2025 Italian Open has lived up to its expectations so far. While women's champion Iga Swiatek has been dethroned in the third round, Alexander Zverev is safely through to the last 16 in Rome.

Day Six of the Italian Open featured top-10 seeds Jack Draper, Alex De Minaur, and Lorenzo Musetti. All three players recorded solid wins against their opponents and will enter the second week in Rome.

On the women's side, Coco Gauff continued her dominance against Magda Linette, and Aryna Sabalenka survived a mini-scare against Sofia Kenin in the third round.

While the above-mentioned players mostly survived the first week of the Italian Open, let's take a look at those who were eliminated on Day Six at the Foro Italico in Rome.

#5 Elena Rybakina

Rybakina in action at the Italian Open - Day Six - Source: Getty

Elena Rybakina has been struggling to get going this year. Apart from semifinal runs in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, she hasn't made a valuable contribution at any other event on tour. She also reached the quarterfinals of the Qatar Open but lost to Iga Swiatek in straight sets.

The Kazakh entered Rome after a modest third-round exit in Madrid. She started her campaign with a routine straight sets win over Eva Lys in the second round, but came up short against Bianca Andreescu in the third. The former US Champion outclassed Rybakina in a hectic encounter, 6-2, 6-4.

#4 Holger Rune

Rune in action at the Internazionali BNL D'Italia 2025 - Day Seven - Source: Getty

Holger Rune has made an optimistic start to the season by chalking up a runner-up finish in the BNP Paribas Open and a title-winning run in the Barcelona Open. He dethroned Carlos Alcaraz to become the last man standing in Barcelona, 7-6(6), 6-2.

The Dane entered Rome after a disappointing second-round exit in Madrid. He started his campaign with a hard-fought win over Francisco Comesana, but couldn't make his mark against Corentin Mutet in the third round. The resilient Frenchman outlasted Rune in an absorbing three-set bout, 7-5, 5-7, 7-6(4).

#3 Jessica Pegula

Pegula in action at the Italian Open 2025 - Day Six - Source: Getty

Next up is World No. 3 Jessica Pegula.

Pegula has been among the top contenders on the women's tour this year. She has already reached four finals on tour and secured title-winning runs in the ATX Open and the Charleston Open. She was one win away from capturing the Miami Open, but Aryna Sabalenka stood in her way in the final.

The American entered Rome after a third-round exit in Madrid. She instantly made amends by eliminating Ashlyn Krueger in the second round, but again came up short against Elise Mertens in the third. Despite a valiant effort against the Belgian, Mertens outfoxed Pegula in one hour and 24 minutes, 7-5, 6-1.

#2 Emma Navarro

Navarro in action at the Italian Open 2025 - Day Seven - Source: Getty

Emma Navarro has been constantly improving her game in the last few years. She has made a promising start to the season by garnering a title-winning run in the Merida Open and a quarterfinal finish in the Australian Open. She also reached the last 16 in Dubai but lost to Sorana Cirstea in three sets.

The American continued her poor form on clay by chalking up a third-round exit in Rome. Despite winning the first set against Clara Tauson, the Dane defeated her in a close encounter 3-6, 6-0, 6-4. Navarro is yet to win back-to-back matches on European clay this year.

#1 Leylah Fernandez

Fernandez in action at the Italian Open 2025 - Day Seven - Source: Getty

Lastly, Leylah Fernandez couldn't survive the first week of the Italian Open.

Fernandez continued her ordinary start to the season in Rome. Apart from a quarterfinal run in the Abu Dhabi Open, she hasn't significantly impacted any other event on tour.

The Canadian entered Rome after early exits in Madrid and the ITF VIC in Barcelona. She steadied the ship with a much-needed win against Antonia Ruzic in the second round but came up short against Marta Kostyuk in the third. The Ukrainian overpowered Fernandez in straight sets 6-4, 6-2.

