5 shocking results from US Open 2025 Day 2 ft. Madison Keys, Victoria Mboko

Day 2 of the 2025 US Open witnessed several seeded stars, including Madison Keys and Victoria Mboko, bowing out to lower-ranked opponents. The season’s final Major is already delivering its share of early upsets.

Ad

On Sunday, August 24, the first day of the event saw the fall of 14th seed Clara Tauson, 29th seed Tallon Griekspoor, 13th seed Daniil Medvedev, and 24th seed Veronika Kudermetova, among others.

On Monday, several top stars opened their campaign with victories. Second seed Carlos Alcaraz defeated Reilly Opelka, 17th seed Frances Tiafoe got the better of Yoshihito Nishioka, and fifth seed Mirra Andreeva comfortably dispatched Alycia Parks.

However, many seeded stars ended their campaign on the first hurdle. Let's take a look at the five big upsets from Day 2, Monday, August 25, at the 2025 US Open.

Ad

Trending

#1 Madison Keys

Madison Keys at the 2025 US Open - Source: Getty

The reigning Australian Open champion, Madison Keys, entered the 2025 US Open with momentum. Her standout victory in Melbourne marked her only Grand Slam title this year, and she had consistently reached deep stages elsewhere. As the sixth seed and a former US Open finalist, she was widely expected to advance comfortably.

Ad

Instead, Keys was undone by nerves and inconsistency in her first-round match against Mexico’s Renata Zarazua, losing a marathon duel 6-7 (10), 7-6 (3), 7-5. She committed 89 unforced errors and 14 double faults, while Zarazua displayed remarkable resilience.

The Mexican saved multiple break points, staying composed, and delivering her biggest career win. The 82nd-ranked player became the first Mexican woman to defeat a top-10 opponent at the US Open, and Keys' unexpected exit was among the most dramatic upsets of the tournament's opening days.

Ad

#2 Victoria Mboko

Victoria Mboko at the 2025 US Open - Source: Getty

Victoria Mboko's breakout season had Canadian tennis buzzing. The 18-year-old surged from No. 333 in 2024 to a stunning championship at the Canadian Open, triumphing over four Grand Slam champions, including Naomi Osaka, in Montreal and claiming her first WTA 1000 title.

Ad

But her US Open debut was not up to expectations. Seeded No. 22, Mboko faced former Wimbledon winner Barbora Krejcikova in the first round and struggled to match the Czech's experience. Krejcikova broke early and controlled play en route to a 6-3, 6-2 win.

Mboko, who made 10 double faults in the match, admitted she rushed herself and acknowledged the need to stay composed.

#3 Elina Svitolina

Elina Svitolina - Source: Getty

Elina Svitolina entered the US Open brimming with momentum from a standout season. She lifted the Rouen title without dropping a set, added a run to the French Open quarterfinals, and reached the latter stages in Madrid and Indian Wells.

Ad

It marked some of her most consistent form, and as the 12th seed, expectations were high for a deep Grand Slam run.

However, those hopes were dashed in a startling upset when she faced Anna Bondar, ranked No. 97. Svitolina succumbed in straight sets, 6-2, 6-4, bowing out in the first round. It was a sobering result for the Ukrainian, who looked out of rhythm and lacked the control shown earlier in the season.

Ad

#4 Alex Michelsen

Alex Michelsen - Source: Getty

21-year-old Alex Michelsen has enjoyed a breakthrough season, cracking the top 30 for the first time. He reached a career-high ranking of No. 30 in July 2025.

Ad

He notched impressive victories over top players, including Stefanos Tsitsipas in the Australian Open, propelling him to the fourth round, and Lorenzo Musetti in the Canadian Open, to reach his first Masters 1000 quarterfinal.

But his home-court US Open hopes unraveled in the first round. On his 21st birthday, the 28th-seeded American stormed through the opening set against Argentina’s Francisco Comesana, winning 6-1 and dominating at the net. Yet Comesana turned the tide, taking the next three sets 6-3, 6-4, 6-4 to pull off a stunning upset.

Ad

#5 Ugo Humbert

Ugo Humbert - Source: Getty

Frenchman Ugo Humbert arrived in New York after a strong start to 2025. He successfully won the title at the Open 13 Provence in Marseille and reached the fourth round of the Australian Open.

Ad

Yet his campaign at the 2025 US Open took a sharp detour. Seeded 22nd, Humbert fell in the opening round 4-6, 6-7(4), 7-5, 1-6 to Australia’s World No. 85 Adam Walton.

Humbert struggled with just 55% first-serve accuracy and uncharacteristically committed 63 unforced errors, hampering his performance

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aliasgar Ayaz An Economics Honours graduate, Ali has attained a degree of Master's in Sports Management at IISM, Mumbai. He is a sports enthusiast who started working as a content writer in 2019. As of now, he plies his trade as a tennis content writer at Sportskeeda. Know More