5 shocking results from US Open 2025 Day 3 ft. Gael Monfils, Danielle Collins 

The first three days of the US Open have presented high-quality tennis on the hard courts of New York. While most of the favorites began on a positive note, some struggled to settle in and make an impact this year.

Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff began their campaigns with excellent wins in the first round. The Pole hardly broke a sweat against Emiliano Arango, but Gauff was made to work hard against Ajla Tomljanović of Australia.

Meanwhile, Madison Keys was sent packing in the first round of the US Open for the third time in her career. Renata Zarazua of Mexico eliminated her in a thrilling three-set bout, 6-7(10), 7-6(3), 7-5.

Day Three was filled with excitement, featuring some of the most talented players on tour. Let's take a look at who struggled to keep their chances alive in New York:

5) Lois Boisson

Boisson couldn't make an impact at the US Open - Source: Getty

Lois Boisson caught the shutterbugs' attention by reaching the semifinals of the French Open this year. She continued her rich vein of form by winning the Hamburg Open last month.

The French pro struggled to adapt quickly on the hard court and chalked up early exits in Cleveland and New York. Despite a spirited performance against Viktorija Golubic, the Swiss International humbled her in the first round, 3-6, 7-6(3), 6-2.

Boisson competed in her first hard-court match on the main tour in Cleveland last week. She has yet to find her feet on the surface and will be eager to do well next time around.

4) Sofia Kenin

Kenin at the 2025 US Open - Day 3 - Source: Getty

Sofia Kenin is a former Grand Slam champion on tour. She's had a promising season by amassing a runner-up finish in Charleston and a quarterfinal exit in Dubai so far.

The American entered New York after early exits in Washington, Montreal, and Cincinnati. She continued her poor form and was eliminated by Ashlyn Krueger in the first round, 5-7, 6-4, 6-2.

Kenin has now lost seven out of her last nine matches on the main tour. She will be eager to find a solution and turn things around.

The 26-year-old will continue her campaign in the women's doubles competition at the US Open. She will partner alongside Caroline Dolehide and face Magda Linette/Ena Shibahara in the first round.

3) Gael Monfils

ATP Masters 1000 National Bank Open presented by Rogers - Day 1 - Source: Getty

Gael Monfils is still going strong at the age of 38. After a title-winning run in Auckland, he reached the fourth round in Miami and Melbourne.

The Frenchman entered New York after early exits in Wimbledon, Washington, and Toronto this year. He couldn't weather the storm in the first round and fell to Roman Safiullin in five sets, 6-4,2-6, 6-1, 3-6, 6-4.

Monfils has only chalked up two wins from his last 10 matches on tour. After a good start to the season, fatigue seems to be affecting his results.

2) Diana Shnaider

Day Five: The Championships - Wimbledon 2024 - Source: Getty

Diana Shnaider has had an optimistic season so far. Apart from title-winning runs in Hong Kong and Monterrey, she also reached the quarterfinals in Queen's Club and Rome.

The Russian failed to make an impact at the US Open this week, bowing out to Laura Siegemund in the first round. The German eliminated her in a close three-set bout, 7-6(3), 2-6, 6-3.

Shnaider will feel gutted to miss out after a successful run in Monterrey. She will be eager to improve her record at the Majors and make amends on tour.

1) Danielle Collins

Collins and Cristian at the 2025 US Open - Day 3 - Source: Getty

Danielle Collins is among the more experienced players on tour and can beat any opponent on her day. After a third-round exit in Melbourne, she reached the semifinals in Strasbourg and the third round in Wimbledon.

The American began her campaign against Jaqueline Cristian and lost to the Romanian in straight sets, 6-2, 6-0. She chalked up a first-round exit at the US Open for the sixth time in her career.

Collins has defeated the likes of Emma Raducanu, Iga Swiatek, and Jelena Ostapenko this year. She will feel gutted after an early loss in New York.

