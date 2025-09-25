5 stars who can challenge Carlos Alcaraz & Jannik Sinner's dominance and why, according to Patrick Mouratoglou ft. Ben Shelton, Felix Auger-Aliassime

Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner have dominated the 2025 season with extraordinary performances, etching their names as two of the most dominant forces on the pro tour. However, famed tennis coach Patrick Mouratoglou predicted that some ATP stars can challenge their standout dominance in the near future.

Ad

The reigning world No.1 and 2 have often been compared to the big three, Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer, and Novak Djokovic, and especially after their success this season. The duo split the four Major titles this season, with Sinner winning the Australian Open and Wimbledon, and Alcaraz clinching the French and the US Open titles.

Mouratoglou has been a familiar name in the tennis world, coaching many notable WTA and ATP stars, including Serena Williams, Naomi Osaka, Stefanos Tsitsipas, and Holger Rune. He named five players who he thinks can give the duo a run for their money if they rectify certain aspects of their game.

Ad

Trending

Check out the list here: (via Punto de Break)

#1. Ben Shelton

Ben Shelton started his 2025 season at No. 21 on the ATP ranking, but took a huge leap in securing the sixth position on the table with his notable performances. The 22-year-old also won his maiden ATP Masters 1000 title in Toronto last month, making it an overall successful season, barring a shoulder injury that cut his US Open run short.

Ad

Mouratoglou complemented Shelton and said:

"He's exciting to watch, he fills stadiums, and when he plays, things happen. His serve and forehand are incredible, and being left-handed gives him another advantage. He already has two key pieces of the complete package, but he needs to improve his movement and turn his backhand into a real weapon...to compete with Carlos and Jannik."

Ad

The American will hopefully return to action at the Shanghai Masters in October.

#2. Felix Auger-Aliassime

One of the most shocking performances in this edition of the US Open came from Felix Auger-Aliassime, as he ousted top stars to enter the top 4. As the 25th seed, he defeated the third seed, Alexander Zverev, messing up the projected progression of the tournament.

Even though Aliassime was restricted in the semifinals by Jannik Sinner, Mouratoglou mentioned that he was impressed by his display but added:

Ad

"His serve, forehand, and movement are fantastic. He's also improved his backhand, but he still needs to turn it into a real strength. In today's tennis, you can't afford a weakness. If Felix develops that backhand further, he can be a top-five player and compete at the highest level."

#3. Joao Fonseca

Joao Fonseca made his presence felt on the pro tour by taking out Andrey Rublev in the first round of the Australian Open this season. In addition to this, his success in the Challenger tournaments in Canberra and Phoenix has made him a player to watch out for in the coming years.

Ad

Mouratoglou raved about his potential but added that he still has to learn a lot in order to reach that level. He said:

"He has enormous potential, with no real weaknesses in his game. Both groundstrokes are very strong, he serves well, he moves well, and most importantly, he has a lot of desire, but you have to be patient. He's still young, still learning, and needs to climb the rankings little by little before becoming a real threat."

Ad

#4. Holger Rune

Holger Rune established that he is a growing threat to Alcaraz, as he defeated the Spaniard to clinch his Barcelona Open title in April. Even though his run in the Majors this season has not been rewarding, Mouratoglou stated that the Dane needs to work on his emotions to snatch the top spot.

From his experience of coaching Rune briefly from 2022 to 2023 and again for a short while in 2024, Mouratoglou said:

Ad

"He has what it takes: a huge forehand, a powerful backhand, a great serve, incredible movement, and a lot of desire to win, but right now he lacks stability and consistency. Sometimes his emotions get the better of him, and that can cost him matches. If he fixes that, he'll be at the top."

Ad

#5. Jack Draper

Jack Draper had a promising 2025 season, with a title win in Indian Wells, where he defeated Carlos Alcaraz in the semifinal. In addition to that, he made it to the final of Madrid; however, he couldn't make an impact in the Grand Slam stages.

Mouratoglou lauded Draper's hard work, but said that his injuries tend to get the best of him. He said:

"Jack has made a lot of progress, winning Indian Wells and reaching the final in Madrid. His backhand is no longer a weakness and he's very motivated, but his problem is his physique. He's constantly injured, which prevents him from gaining momentum. If he stays healthy, he has the qualities to be a contender."

Draper withdrew from the Six Kings Slam as well and will be unavailable for most of the remaining season due to his hand injury.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aatreyi Sarkar Aatreyi Sarkar is a tennis journalist at Sportskeeda. Currently pursuing a degree in Comparative Literature from Jadavpur University and a U.S. State Department scholar at The University of Kansas, she blends her academic background with her passion for storytelling.



Aatreyi sources accurate information from social media platforms to stay updated on the latest developments and fan discussions. She strives to produce engaging, insightful, and experimental content that connects with readers, aspiring to make tennis more accessible and captivating for fans around the globe



She finds immense inspiration in Novak Djokovic, whose incredible comebacks and relentless determination motivate her to approach her work with the same passion. Roland Garros is her favorite tournament, cherished for its unique clay-court challenges and historical importance.



Though new to professional writing, Aatreyi has been an avid debater and quizzer since middle school, showcasing her analytical skills and creativity. Outside tennis, she is a passionate cricket fan, baker, and reader who enjoys exploring literature beyond academic constraints. Know More