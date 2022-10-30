5 storylines to follow during 2022 Paris Masters ft. Rafael Nadal eyeing maiden title, Novak Djokovic seeking record-extending seventh

A star-studded lineup that includes Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, and Carlos Alcaraz will be seen in action at the 2022 Paris Masters, the 50th edition of the tournament which gets underway on October 31.

The final Masters 1000 event on the ATP calendar promises to be an exciting event with a lot at stake for the contestants as the season draws to a close.

While Nadal will be aiming for a maiden win in Bercy, Djokovic would like nothing better than to defend his title at the end of an eventful season where he missed out on playing several tournaments on account of his vaccination status - including the Australian Open and the US Open.

Carlos Alcaraz, who became the youngest World No. 1 in history, will seek to end the year at the top of the rankings while the likes of Taylor Fritz and Hubert Hurkacz are eyeing the last remaining slots in the ATP Finals.

Let's take a look at 5 storylines to look forward to at the 2022 Paris Masters.

#5. Will Hubert Hurkacz or Taylor Fritz produce some magic to qualify for ATP finals?

Fritz with the Rakuten Japan Open trophy

While Andrey Rublev and Felix Auger-Aliassime are the frontrunners to qualify for the year-end ATP finals in Turin, Hubert Hurkazc and Taylor Fritz are also in the running to fill the remaining slots for the prestigious event.

Fritz, who is currently ranked 10th, and Hurkazc, who is ranked 11th, are the top two alternates in the race to qualify for the ATP finals. The American, who recently won the Japan Open, and Hurkazc will be looking to veer ahead in the race to Turin should Rublev or Auger-Aliassime fail to advance.

Hurkazc may run into the in-form Holger Rune in the second round, while Fritz may square off Auger-Aliassime for a place in the quarterfinals.

If either Fritz or Hurkazc goes all the way, the tournament could also see a new champion crowned.

#4. Will there be a new champion at 2022 Paris Masters?

Felix Auger-Aliassime has featured in three successive finals this season, winning two.

Novak Djokovic, Daniil Medvedev, Andy Murray, and Karen Khachanov are the four contesting players who have reigned supreme at Bercy in recent years.

Given the draw, Medvedev, who lost to Djokovic last year after lifting the trophy in 2020, may end up facing the Serb yet again. Even so, the possibility of a new champion remains high given the kind of form Felix Auger-Aliassime and Holger Rune are in following successive title wins.

#3 Can Rafael Nadal win his maiden Paris Masters?

Rafael Nadal in action at the 2020 Paris Masters.

The Paris Masters title has eluded Rafael Nadal thus far and the Spaniard could well face arch-rival Novak Djokovic in the semifinals if both players advance unhindered.

While the clash will be a connoisseur's delight, Nadal will first need to get past the likes of Tommy Paul or compatriot Roberto Bautista Agut in the second round, Denis Shapavalov or Pablo Carreno Busta in the third and possibly Stefanos Tsitsipas in the quarterfinals.

If the Mallorcan defeats Djokovic for the second time this season, he will need to beat Medvedev or World No. 1 Alcaraz in the title round.

#2. Can Carlos Alcaraz hold on to his World No. 1 position?

Carlos Alcaraz lost to Felix Auger-Aliassime in the semifinals of the Swiss Indoor Basel

Carlos Alcaraz will be looking to end the year as the World No. 1. After creating history to become the youngest top-ranked player ever, the 19-year-old has held on to the top slot with not too many points to defend at the end of the season.

Even so, the coming week will be crucial for Alcaraz as he is just under 1000 points clear of second-placed Rafael Nadal.

With 1000 points up for grabs at the Masters event, Alcaraz will be keen to go the distance and secure his place at the top heading into the next season.

#1. Will Novak Djokovic be crowned champion for the seventh time?

Novak Djokovic is a six-time champion at the Paris Masters.

After being forced to miss the Australian Open, the US Open and every North American tournament played this year, Novak Djokovic will be aiming to go into the year-end ATP Finals on a high.

The Serbian has won the Paris Masters a record six times and would like nothing better than to lay his hands on the trophy and extend his record at the tournament.

Having received a bye into the second round, the 21-time Grand Slam champion will need to get past either Maxime Cressy or Diego Schwartzman before a clash with Jannik Sinner or 2018 champion Karen Khachanov awaits in the third round. Lying in wait for the 35-year-old in the quarterfinals could be Casper Ruud or Marin Cilic.

While tennis fans will be looking forward to a Nadal-Djokovic epic in the semifinals, the Serb could also face Stefanos Tsitsipas in the final four ahead of a possible title-round clash against Carlos Alcaraz or 2020 winner Daniil Medvedev.

