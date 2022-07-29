5 superstars who will return to action in August ft. Venus Williams and Naomi Osaka

Several top players, like Venus Williams, Serena Williams and Rafael Nadal to name a few, will soon be in action, with many big tournaments scheduled to be held in August.

The Silicon Valley Classic and the Citi Open get underway on Monday, followed by the National Bank Open and the Western & Southern Open. The US Open, the final Grand Slam of the year, gets underway at the end of the month.

So far this season, a number of players have returned to action after an injury layoff or a long break from tennis. In keeping with that trend, several big names will be making a comeback in the forthcoming tournaments following lengthy absences from the sport.

On that note, here are five superstars who will return to action in August:

#1 Venus Williams

Venus Williams will compete at the National Bank Open

Venus Williams will make her singles return in August as she has received wildcards for the Citi Open, the National Bank Open and the Cincinnati Open.

She made her return from injury at Wimbledon, where she competed in the mixed doubles event, partnering Jamie Murray. The pair reached the last 16 of the competition but were beaten 3-6, 6-4, 7-6(16) by Jonny O'Maara and Alicia Barnett in a thrilling encounter.

Having received a wildcard for the WTA 1000 tournament, Venus Williams will play her first singles match since August 2021, when she lost to Su-Wei Hsieh in the first round of the Chicago Women's Open.

Fans will be happy to see Venus Williams back on the WTA tour and it will be interesting to see how she fares.

#2 Naomi Osaka

Naomi Osaka was last in action at the French Open, where she lost 7-5, 6-4 to Amanda Anisimova in the first round. The Japanese decided not to compete at Wimbledon citing an injury.

Osaka will return to action at the Silicon Valley Classic, where she will compete as a wildcard following the withdrawal of reigning champion Danielle Collins.

The Japanese star, who is currently ranked 40th in the world, has won 12 out of 17 matches so far this season. She reached the final of the Miami Open and will be keen to do well during the American hardcourt swing.

#3 Victoria Azarenka

Victoria Azarenka has won 14 out of 22 matches this season, reaching the last 16 at the Australian Open and two WTA 1000 tournaments in Madrid and Rome.

The World No. 20 competed at the French Open as the 15th seed, where she reached the third round following defeats of Ana Bogdan and Andrea Petkovic. She exited Roland Garros after going down to Jil Teichmann in a thrilling clash that lasted three hours and 18 minutes.

Azarenka, who could not compete at Wimbledon as Russian and Belarusian players were banned from the tournament this year, will return to action at the Citi Open in Washington, where she is seeded fourth.

#4 Leylah Fernandez

Leylah Fernandez had a good run at the French Open, reaching her second Grand Slam quarterfinal. Despite struggling with an injury, the Canadian fought hard against Martina Trevisan in the last eight before going down 6-2, 6-7(3), 6-3.

Fernandez, unfortunately, suffered a Grade 3 fracture to her right foot and was ruled out of the grasscourt season. The World No. 14 was scheduled to compete at the Citi Open but withdrew from the tournament.

The 19-year-old is on the entry list for the National Bank Open and fans will be hoping to see the Canadian make her return in Toronto.

#5 Sofia Kenin

2020 Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin has endured a disappointing season so far, winning just two out of eight matches.

Since reaching the quarterfinals of the Adelaide International 1, the American has lost every single match. Following an opening-round exit at the Indian Wells Open, Kenin did not compete due to an ankle injury. As a result, her ranking has dropped to 419.

The 23-year-old is set to return to action in August as she has received a wildcard for the Cincinnati Open. Kenin will be eager to produce some good performances and rediscover her form.

