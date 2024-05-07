Stefanos Tsitsipas and Paula Badosa recently decided to end their relationship. The Spaniard announced their split, claiming that they amicably parted ways.

Over the years, many tennis players dated one another. Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf are a prime example, and have been married for nearly 23 years. Fabio Fognini and Flavia Pennetta are another example of tennis players getting married.

However, many tennis couples have also broken up after getting into a relationship. On that note, let us take a look at five such tennis couples.

#5 Matteo Berrettini - Ajla Tomljanovic

Berrettini, a former Wimbledon runner-up from Italy, dated Tomljanovic, who appeared in the Netflix’s series Break Point, for around three years. They broke up in 2022.

Berrettini is more accomplished as a player of the two, but has suffered from some injuries in the recent past. Their love story was a part of the second episode of Break Point. However, both of them seem to have moved on since then.

#4 Lleyton Hewitt - Kim Clijsters

Hewitt, the two-time Grand Slam champion from Australia, was in a romantic relationship with Clijsters, also a multiple Grand Slam champion. They also announced their engagement in December, 2003, but called it off less than a year later.

Both of them have since gotten married to other people later on and became parents, too. Clijsters, in fact, won two of her three Grand Slam singles titles after becoming a mother.

#3. Maria Sharapova - Grigor Dimitrov:

Sharapova was quite well-known for her strking good looks, aside from her exploits on the court. The Russian got into a relationship with Dimitrov of Bulgaria in 2013, when the latter was still quite young and coming through the ranks.

However, they split up in 2015, as their relationship failed to stand the test of time. Sharapova has since become a mother to her two-year-old son, but Dimitrov remains single.

#2. Stefanos Tsitsipas - Paula Badosa:

Tsitsipas and Badosa were together since 2023 but they announced their split only recently. Tsitsipas and Badosa were the power couple of tennis while they were together and were named as “Tsitsidosa” by tennis lovers worldwide.

The 26-year-old Badosa is a year older than Tsitsipas and has been dealing with injuries in the recent past. Tsitsipas, meanwhile, won his third Monte-Carlo Masters title recently, but seems to have suffered on personal front.

#1. Jimmy Connors - Chris Evert:

Jimmy Connors and Chris Evert are two of the greatest tennis players of all time and dominated the sport in the 1970s. It was during this time that they started dating.

The two became a highly popular power couple and even competed at mixed doubles events, notably reaching the final of the US Open in 1974. That was also the very year when they were supposed to be married. However, they broke up.

Connors ended his career with eight Grand Slam singles titles while Evert ended with 18.