5 tennis players born in the 2000s with the most ATP singles titles ft. Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner

There are quite a few youngsters in tennis now, who are among the top players in the world, including two-time Grand Slam champion Carlos Alcaraz.

Each of the Big 3 members — Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic — were born in the 1980s. Daniil Medvedev and Dominic Thiem remain the only two men born in the 1990s to win a singles Slam.

However, there are quite a few youngsters born after 2000 who are showing great promise already. In this article, we will take a look at five players with the highest number of ATP singles titles among those born in the 2000s:

#T4. Holger Rune and Sebastian Baez - 4:

Rune and Baez were born in 2003 and 2000, respectively, and they have four singles titles each at the moment. Rune has already broken into the top 10 and has already won a Masters 1000 title in Paris in 2022, beating Djokovic in the final. The Dane has also won back-to-back titles in Munich in 2022 and 2023 and also clinched the 2022 Stockholm Open.

Baez, meanwhile, is one of those South American clay-court specialists. He has won three of his four career titles on clay — Estoril in 2022 and Cordoba and Kitzbuhel in 2023. He also won his first title on hard court in Winston-Salem in 2023.

Both Rune and Baez have quality groundstrokes, but the latter’s short stature has hindered his progress somewhat as a player.

#3. Felix Auger-Aliassime - 5:

Felix Auger-Aliassime was born in 2000 and has five singles titles to his credit already. Four of them came in 2022 — in Basel, Antwerp, Florence, and Rotterdam. The Canadian then had some injury issues in 2023 and had to miss a number of tournaments because of that.

Auger-Aliassime still managed to defend his title in Basel in 2023. All of his five ATP titles have come on indoor hard courts, as his powerful serve and forehand are more of a weapon in faster conditions. He still has a long way to go in his career and will surely keep adding to his tally.

#T1. Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner - 12:

Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner are the two brightest youngsters in tennis today. Sinner (b. 2001) and Alcaraz (b. 2003) have won 12 singles titles each already.

Alcaraz has won two Grand Slams so far — the US Open in 2022 and Wimbledon in 2023. He has also won four Masters 1000 titles — twice in Madrid and once each in Miami and Indian Wells.

Alcaraz has also won two titles in Barcelona, and one each in Rio de Janeiro, Buenos Aires, Umag, and Queen’s Club in London. Thus, seven of Alcaraz's 12 titles have come on clay, making it his best surface.

Sinner, meanwhile, broke his Grand Slam jinx last month at the Australian Open, beating Daniil Medvedev in the final. He also won his maiden Masters 1000 title in Canada last year.

The Italian has won 11 of his 12 titles on hard courts, with his only title on clay coming in Umag in 2022. He has also won the title twice in Sofia and once each in Antwerp, Melbourne, Washington, Vienna, Beijing, Montpellier, and Rotterdam.

Sinner is a more explosive than Alcaraz, possessing a more powerful serve and groundstrokes. However, the Spaniard is a better mover on court and has a slightly better touch.