5 tennis players who are considered trick-shot masters ft. Nick Kyrgios and Gael Monfils

Tennis players combine traditional shots with years of training to stay at the top of the game on the ATP tour. However, over the years, with new equipment and the evolution of the game, various types of play which weren't possible before have become more mainstream.

Although players generally resort to conventional shotmaking during their matches, some players are known to switch it up for more unorthodox types of plays.

Some players are known to hit unique shots and put on a show for the crowd. Often these shots work out in the favor of the player, who produces some great tennis moments that cannot be recreated by most others on the tour.

Without further ado, here's a look at 5 tennis players who are known to be entertaining tricksters of the game:

#1 Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios

Nick Kyrgios, often labeled as the bad boy of tennis, has had his fair share of controversial moments on and off the court. The Australian is known to produce awe-inspiring shots in the most unpredictable situations.

His most controversial shot to date remains his underarm serve, which is not illegal in tennis but is generally frowned upon by players and audiences alike. Kyrgios is also known to hit tweener winners in the most unexpected fashion, which results in the crowd going wild.

Kyrgios is famous for fake drop shots as well, in which he pretends to hit a drop shot but will end up hitting a full fledged forehand to catch his opponents by surprise.

#2 Dustin Brown

German tennis star Dustin Brown is known to have one of the most unique styles of play on the tour. Throughout his career, Brown has won 30+ challenger titles in singles and doubles.

Brown has treated fans to some incredible points over the years. He is specifically known for jumping towards the ball to ensure that it crosses the net with maximum speed. Brown has a warrior-like spirit on the court where he will do anything to keep the ball in play.

The German's most famous match till date remains his second-round match against Rafael Nadal in 2015 where he defeated Nadal in four sets.

#3 Gael Monfils

Frenchman Gael Monfils arguably has the most memorable style of play out of all the players on the tour. The tennis veteran is known for his showmanship on the court and playing shots that are unimaginable to many.

He is famous for his overhand smashing, which is known as the 'dunk overhead'. Monfils has made the best use of his 6'4 height and flexibility by jumping, stretching and doing splits on the court to hit shots. Visually, it might even appear that the Frenchman is flying on the court at times.

Monfils is also a master of disguse. He will pretend to play a forehand but will end up hitting a drop shot or vice versa.

#4 Benoit Paire

The second Frenchman on the list is Benoit Paire. Paire is famous for producing magical moments at the net with his unbelievable dropshots.

Paire is famous for putting a topspin on his shots from deep in the court, which is a lot harder than the drop shots at the net. His perfectly curated touch just cuts the rally short, leaving the opponent unable to make it to the net in time.

Paire is also known to put an incredible backspin on the drop shots which results in the ball bouncing back towards the net and is almost impossible to return successfully.

#5 Alexander Bublik

Kazakhstan's Alexander Bublik is known to be a fun personality on the court, often joking around and smiling even in times of pressure.

On the court, Bublik tries to play shots that many would never even imagine trying during a competitive tennis match. Bublik is known to hit underarm serve aces as well. During their third-round match against Frances Tiafoe at last year's Wimbledon, Bublik attempted six underam serves in a game that did not go down well with the American.

The entertainer also drew flak from many after hitting a ball with the racquet's handle during his clash against Lorenzo Sonego during the final of the Moselle Open last year.

