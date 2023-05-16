5 tennis players who have criminal records 

While the vast majority of tennis players are upstanding citizens who represent their sport with honor and dignity, a few have found themselves in trouble with the law. Whether it's drug use, match-fixing, or other forms of criminal activity, these players have tarnished their reputations and brought shame to the sport.

As the sport continues to grow and evolve, it is important for players and officials to remain vigilant in their efforts to promote integrity and honesty. By working together to uphold the highest standards of behavior and sportspersonship, tennis can continue to thrive and inspire future generations of players and fans alike.

On that note, let's take a look at five players who had their careers affected by criminal charges or accusations.

5) Bernard Tomic: The immensely talented and controversial Australian

Australian tennis player Bernard Tomic has had a controversial career. He's been involved in several on-court and off-court incidents that have landed him in trouble.

In 2015, Tomic was arrested in Miami for allegedly resisting arrest without violence. According to reports, he was asked to leave a $7000 per night hotel in Miami after being spotted partying with friends till late in the morning, indulging in loud music and questionable substances.

When the police arrived, he allegedly refused to leave and became belligerent. He was released on a bond and the charges were eventually dropped.

In 2013, the 30-year-old was fined for a traffic violation in Australia. He was caught driving a car that was not only unregistered but also uninsured. Tomic also forgot to carry his valid driver's license, which resulted in him being fined $3,000 and having his license suspended for six months.

Not just this, the former World No. 17 was also fined $56,000 at Wimbledon for not meeting "required professional standards" in his first-round loss to Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in 2019. The match lasted just 58 minutes, and Tomic was accused of not trying his hardest. He was seen rolling in serves and failing to chase down balls.

4) Bob Hewitt: Accused of sexual assault

Bob Hewitt, a former Grand Slam doubles champion, was accused of rape and sexual assault by three women. The women alleged that Hewitt abused them when they were young girls and that he used his position of power to groom them and gain their trust. Hewitt denied the allegations, but he was found guilty in 2015 and sentenced to six years in prison.

The allegations against Hewitt shocked the tennis world and raised questions about how the sport had allowed a serial abuser to operate for so long. Hewitt's case also highlighted the need for better protection for young athletes, and it inspired other victims of abuse to come forward.

The 83-year-old's conviction was a victory for justice, but it also came at a high cost for victims. They had to relive their trauma in court, and they faced public scrutiny and criticism. However, their courage in speaking out helped to bring Hewitt to justice, and it sent a message to other abusers that they won't be able to get away with such crimes.

3) Boris Becker: Tennis legend losing his reputation

Boris Becker was sentenced to two and a half years in prison for concealing assets and failing to pay his commitments. The six-time Grand Slam champion was charged after declaring bankruptcy in 2017 due to a £3 million debt on his Mallorca estate.

Becker was required to disclose all of his assets in order to pay his creditors, but he concealed £2.5 million. He was found guilty of four Insolvency Act violations, including failing to register his estate, concealing debt, and removing property.

Becker owed nearly £50 million to creditors at the time of his bankruptcy, but he did not disclose all of his assets, which included a £1 million property in his hometown of Germany, a £700,000 bank loan, £66,000 in technology firm shares, and £390,000 from his business account to nine other parties, including his former wife.

The Wimbledon commentator was acquitted of 20 charges, including failing to surrender his tennis trophies and medals, including two from Wimbledon.

Despite the prosecution's assertion that Becker wilfully concealed his assets and debts, the jury found him guilty. Becker displayed no regret or guilt in his sentence, according to Judge Deborah Taylor. The former tennis star's counsel, Jonathan Laidlaw QC, said his client's fall had ruined his reputation.

Becker's case underscores the importance of disclosing all assets and cooperating with trustees. Failure to do so may result in criminal prosecution and jail. His conviction demonstrates that no one is above the law, regardless of celebrity or wealth.

2) Bill Tilden: Bad boy of the early 1930's

Bill Tilden, a famous American tennis player, who was affiliated with Hollywood elites and played at the White House, had a criminal record for mistreating young boys.

Tilden was arrested in Beverly Hills, California, in 1946 for dangerous driving by a 14-year-old juvenile. Tilden was charged with contributing to minor delinquency after the youngster exited the car with his pants zipper down. He was imprisoned for seven months.

Tilden was arrested again in 1949 for breaking his probation by being with another teen male and touching a third.

Despite his criminal past, Tilden was a well-known tennis player. He encouraged disadvantaged children to participate in tennis, which was formerly reserved for the wealthy. His tennis instructions are admired by modern players. Tilden's image and membership in Germantown were revoked following his crimes.

In recent years, the club has honoured Tilden's legacy, and a group of Philadelphians has lobbied for a historical marker at the site.

1) Nick Kyrgios: Accused of violence by his ex-girlfriend

Nick Kyrgios was found guilty of common assault against his former girlfriend Chiara Passari. After a disagreement outside Passari's apartment in January 2021, Kyrgios shoved her to the ground, causing her bruising and suffering.

He pleaded guilty and was sentenced to $1,000 in fines, 20 hours of community service, and a 12-month good behaviour term.

Kyrgios has been penalised several times for his on-court attitude and has been accused of deliberately losing matches. His tennis skills are evident, but his recent legal difficulties are a roadblock in his career.

It is critical to remember that Kyrgios' actions do not represent the tennis world as a whole, which is full of respectable people. The majority of tennis players and fans are courteous and fair.

While such incidents are heartbreaking, they must be remembered in order to inspire future players and spectators. Kyrgios apologised for his unacceptable behaviour and is currently in a relationship with Costeen Hatzi.

