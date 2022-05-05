5 tennis players who run their own clothing line, featuring Venus & Serena Williams

Former Roland Garros champion Jelena Ostapenko recently joined the list of tennis players associated with clothing brands after announcing her partnership with Latvian activewear company DK One.

Ostapenko, who helped design the brand's debut tennis line, is set to be heavily involved with the project going forward. The Latvian is not the only one to take the plunge into business and design while being an active player.

Here, we have listed some of the other top names who partnered with or ran their own clothing lines.

#5 Dominika Cibulkova

Cibulkova launched her line shortly after the 2014 Australian Open.

Former top-5 player Dominika Cibulkova launched her own clothing line 'Domi' shortly after reaching her maiden Grand Slam final at the 2014 Australian Open.

Cilbulkova introduced the brand's first collection, a series of t-shirts bearing slogans such as "Pome" (come on), with her good friend Marion Bartoli in attendance.

"Now everybody can have a piece of me," Cibulkova said at the time of the launch.

Giorgi wears her own label Giomila during her matches.

Camila Giorgi has for a long time worn clothes from her family label 'Giomila' on the tennis court. The brand incorporates a blend of casual and active wear into its pastel-coloured dresses, which are often covered in distinct lacey designs and embelishments.

Both Camila and her mother Claudia are credited with working on the designs for the brand that mostly produces high-end clothing. The Italian uses her social media presence to promote most of the line's new designs.

#3 Tsvetana Pironkova

Tsvetana Pironkova debuted Pironetic at the 2017 Wimbledon Championships.

Tsvetana Pironkova returned to the WTA tour in 2020 after a three-year maternity leave, donning her brand Pironetic's "She's Back" dress. The Bulgarian, who beat the likes of Garbine Muguruza, Alize Cornet and Liudmila Samsonova in Flushing Meadows two years ago, has worn her own apparel ever since.

Pironetic's history goes a lot further back. Pironkova chose the All England Club, the venue where she has had the most success as a professional tennis player, to debut her brand.

#2 Serena Williams

Serena Williams launched S by Serena in fall 2019.

Serena Williams launched the first collection of sustainable clothing line S by Serena in 2019. The brand has since grown into a household name.

The American has been actively involved in designing new lines and is often seen modeling for new launches and promoting them on her social media handles. In additional to sustainable fashion, S by Serena is also often seen promtoing the message of inclusivity.

#1 Venus Williams

Venus Williams wearing EleVen's 2017 line at the US Open.

Venus Williams was one of the first tennis players to market their own clothing line on the WTA tour. EleVen was launched in 2007 and debuted at the New York Fashion Week in 2012. It has since developed into a successful business venture for the seven-time Grand Slam champion.

Venus Williams has worn almost every tennis collection created by EleVen, starting from her 2013 US Open outfit to last year's Wonder Woman range.

