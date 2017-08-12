5 things you did not know about Denis Shapovalov

18-year-old Shapovalov defeated Rafael Nadal at the Rogers Cup this week

@neelabhrar by Neelabhra Roy Top 5 / Top 10 12 Aug 2017, 15:10 IST

Shapovalov's dream run continues as he reaches the semi-finals of the Rogers Cup

18-year old Canadian Denis Shapovalov has become the giant killer of the Rogers Cup. After he defeated Juan Martin Del Potro in the second round, he pulled off the upset of the tournament by defeating Rafael Nadal in the third round to reach his first masters quarter-final.

In the quarters, Shapovalov defeated Frenchman Adrian Mannarino to reach advance to the semi-finals where he will take on Alexander Zverev tomorrow (as per IST). Let’s take a look at a few unknown facts about the young Canadian sensation.

#5. He defeated Nick Kyrgios in last year’s Rogers Cup

The teenager registered his maiden ATP victory by defeating Nick KyrgiosShapovalov has beaten two very big names in this year’s Rogers Cup but this isn't the first time he has produced such upsets. On the contrary, he had produced a huge upset in last year’s Rogers Cup, his maiden Masters tournament.

Aged 17 back then, Shapovalov received a wildcard for the tournament and he was up against 11th seed Nick Kyrgios. The Canadian edged out Kyrgios 7-6 in the first set but the Australian rebounded to take the second set 6-3.

However, there was no stopping the youngster that day as he outplayed Kyrgios in the third set, winning it 6-3 to register his first ever ATP victory. Shapovalov was then beaten in the second round by eventual quarter-finalist Grigor Dimitrov in straight sets.